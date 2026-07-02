The Department of the Air Force issued a broad agency announcement seeking white papers on AI and distributed operation concepts to support next-gen C2

The BAA, which closes on August 30, 2028, could turn into a $99 million contract award

Air Force Materiel Command and the Air Force Research have been named as potential contracting activities

The Department of the Air Force has released a broad agency announcement for a potential contract to study and develop artificial intelligence technologies and next-generation distributed capabilities that will be used in joint all-domain command and control operations.

In a notice posted Wednesday on SAM.gov, the department stated that the Air Force Materiel Command and the Air Force Research Laboratory will oversee the future contract for AI and distributed C2 research and development.

The DAF’s AI initiatives will be among the session topics at the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30, hosted by the Potomac Officers Club. Don’t miss the opportunity to participate in panels covering the use of AI and machine learning in multi-level warfighter security, among other topics. Register now!

What Is the Focus of the BAA?

The DAF is soliciting white papers on proposed AI-based applications that could serve as key components in C2 systems. It is seeking input on distributed and collaborative C2 concepts to enable omnipresent readiness, as well as C2 planning and strategies that take into account the adversarial use of AI.

What Are the Details of the Potential Contract?

The BAA will close on August 30, 2028, but white papers should be submitted by March 15, 2027 in order to be considered for the fiscal 2028 budget. The project is currently valued at $99 million. The DAF may grant multiple awards through cooperative agreements, Federal Acquisition Regulation-based procurement contracts, or grants based on DOW grant and agreement regulations.