The NNSA’s Brandon Williams is calling for faster technology acquisition to keep pace with rapid AI advancement

The agency is expanding partnerships with commercial cloud providers, including AWS, under the Genesis Mission

Genesis Mission connects DOE national laboratories, universities and industry through a shared computing platform

National Nuclear Security Administration Administrator Brandon Williams is urging the federal government to accelerate technology procurement and expand commercial partnerships to keep pace with advances in artificial intelligence under the Department of Energy’s Genesis Mission, GovCIO Media & Research reported Wednesday.

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Why Is NNSA Calling for Faster AI Acquisition?

Speaking Tuesday at the AWS Summit in Washington, D.C., Williams said traditional federal procurement timelines of five to seven years are no longer compatible with the rapid pace of AI development. He argued that government investment cannot match private-sector spending on AI and said agencies must adopt faster acquisition approaches to remain competitive.

Williams added that the NNSA is working with commercial cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services , to replace isolated development environments with platforms that keep pace with industry innovation. The agency recently launched a Secret/Restricted Data Enterprise Cloud environment with AWS, the first cloud platform authorized to process Secret/Restricted Data workloads. The secure environment will host the NNSA’s initial Genesis Mission workloads and support collaboration across the nuclear security enterprise.

How Does Genesis Mission Support NNSA?

According to Williams, the Genesis Mission links the DOE’s 17 national laboratories with universities and industry through a shared computing platform that integrates federal supercomputers, cloud infrastructure and specialized datasets.

He said integrating commercial standards into high-security workflows will help prevent technology obsolescence, strengthen the agency’s computing capabilities and safeguard sensitive data.

What Role Will AI Play Alongside Other Computing Technologies?

Williams said AI, quantum computing and classical computing are complementary technologies, each suited to different tasks, including pattern recognition, complex optimization and deductive reasoning, respectively. He added that the Genesis Mission is designed to help the NNSA modernize its nuclear weapons enterprise through faster innovation while sustaining its national security mission.