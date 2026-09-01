Briggs is a three-time presidential appointee with extensive public and private sector experience

He oversaw the $800 billion Paycheck Protection Program, keeping small businesses afloat during COVID

Hear directly from Briggs during his keynote at the 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29!

Potomac Officers Club, the nation’s leading GovCon events and networking organization, is proud to announce that William “Bill” Briggs , U.S. Small Business Administration deputy administrator, will deliver a keynote address at the 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29 at the Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City in Arlington, Virginia.

Briggs joins an exciting lineup of premier leaders from throughout the federal government at the 2026 FedCiv Summit , POC’s flagship forum for evaluating partnership opportunities in the technologies shaping federal business. Additional keynotes include:

Mangala Kuppa , Department of Labor chief information officer

, Department of Labor chief information officer Pavan Pidugu (pending confirmation), outgoing Department of Transportation chief digital and information officer

And more to be announced!

The White House requested a record $76 billion for IT projects at federal civilian agencies in fiscal year 2027 to bolster technology projects. The departments of Veterans Affairs, Justice and Treasury are the agencies slated to receive the largest increases. Agencies are also budgeting for cybersecurity and zero trust projects to protect federal systems from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

Briggs is a three-time presidential appointee with extensive public and private sector experience who believes entrepreneurship is what makes America great. As acting associate administrator in SBA’s Office of Capital Access during the first Trump administration, Briggs oversaw the $800 billion Paycheck Protection Program, where his leadership helped support millions of small businesses during the pandemic.

As a small business owner himself, Briggs has firsthand insight into the challenges entrepreneurs face, including balancing budgets and navigating regulatory hurdles. His companies have advised Fortune 500 corporations, trade associations, technology companies and small businesses for over 20 years at the intersection of financial services, technology and public policy.

In his keynote at the 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29, Briggs is positioned to address the most critical topics in GovCon, including the Federal Acquisition Regulation overhaul, a shrinking vendor base despite record dollars and SBA scorecard results. Secure your seat now!

Why Is the 2026 FedCiv Summit a Must-Attend Event for GovCon Leaders?

The 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29 assembles leading technology professionals under one roof to discuss the emerging capabilities and strategies transforming federal business. Hear directly from leading officials and industry experts from the SBA, DOL, DOT, the Office of Personnel Management, the Department of the Interior, the General Services Administration, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and more. Discover partnership opportunities and actionable business intelligence unavailable anywhere else from conversations led by leading talents in federal business.

Go beyond the headlines on the topics shaping federal contracting, including:

Set-aside program rule changes

8(a) program scrutiny

Cybersecurity compliance as a bid gatekeeper

as a bid gatekeeper Service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses

Who Is Bill Briggs?

Bill Briggs is a veteran small business owner and presidential appointee with over two decades of private sector and public sector experience. Briggs served in senior roles at leading industry trade associations—the Banking-as-a-Service Association and the Independent Bankers Association of Texas—interspersed with two presidential appointments. Briggs led internal agency reform efforts, including the SBA field alignment and rebranding initiatives, during the first Trump administration.

He brings a wealth of institutional knowledge and lessons learned helping small businesses succeed. Briggs knows firsthand what it takes to balance the books, cut through red tape, manage employees and grow businesses. Briggs is prioritizing SBA effectively serving small businesses by streamlining and modernizing services, and reducing bureaucracy while refocusing the agency on helping entrepreneurs thrive, he said in his 2025 Senate confirmation hearing.

What Briggs Will Discuss in His Keynote

Bill Briggs’ keynote at the 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29 will provide GovCon technology professionals with an exclusive opportunity to learn from one of the nation’s leading capital access and business experts.

Some possible topics include:

Small business capital access

SBA small business contracting priorities

Regulatory streamlining for small businesses

for small businesses Small business participation in AI/technology modernization

Why Should GovCons Attend the 2026 FedCiv Summit ?

The 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29 is the can’t-miss forum for GovCon technology professionals venturing outside of the defense/intelligence/homeland security apparatus. Attendees of the summit can look forward to:

Panel discussion on the most essential technology topics: Examine how observability enables shared services across federal agencies by providing comprehensive visibility into the health, performance and security of mission-critical IT systems at Observability: The Foundation for Federal Shared Services Explore how chief human capital officers and their teams are modernizing with a focus on skill-based workforce management, accelerated AI adoption and increased automation of legacy processes at Human Capital at the Speed of Mission Dive into how the intersection of governmentwide acquisition reform and AI-enabled modernization is reshaping the path from legacy systems to cloud-native operations at The OneGov Effect: Leveraging AI to Accelerate Agency Modernization and Migration And more!

Elite-level networking designed for business development

Informative question-and-answer sessions