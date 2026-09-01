The War Department has expanded its generative AI capabilities with ChatGPT Mil and Grok for Government

ChatGPT Mil supports planning, policy, logistics and administrative tasks

Grok offers reasoning modes, workspaces and reusable playbooks

The Department of War has added OpenAI’s ChatGPT Mil and Starshield AI’s Grok for Government to its GenAI.mil artificial intelligence platform, expanding the generative AI capabilities available to department personnel, the department announced Monday.

What Does ChatGPT Mil Offer?

The deployment of ChatGPT Mil follows a 2025 enterprise agreement between the War Department and OpenAI intended to provide roughly three million DOW personnel expanded access to large language models through the GenAI.mil environment.

ChatGPT Mil received Impact Level 5 accreditation for controlled unclassified information and provides chat, file, project and custom GPT capabilities, with additional features planned over time.

The department said the tool is intended for document-intensive activities such as planning, policy, logistics and administration and can serve more than 3 million personnel, allowing users to devote more time to higher-priority work.

Potential military uses for the special ChatGPT version could span several commands. Northern Command operators might apply it to disaster response coordination, resource allocation and planning, while the Joint Staff’s logistics directorate could use it to simplify paperwork. Combatant command logisticians could use it to reconcile supply updates and draft transportation requirements.

Joseph Larson , vice president and head of government sales at OpenAI, said ChatGPT on GenAI.mil will make unclassified work more efficient while enabling personnel to focus on missions.

“This integration is grounded in our national security principles, pairing access to powerful tools with clear safeguards, meaningful human judgment, and accountability for high-stakes decisions,” said the 2026 Wash100 Award winner.

What Is Grok for Government?

Grok for Government also carries IL5 accreditation for CUI and gives DOW personnel access to several AI functions, including “auto,” “fast” and “expert” reasoning modes, persistent projects, configurable workspaces and reusable playbooks. The department said those capabilities can help preserve institutional knowledge and support work such as acquisition research and supply chain management.

The tool is meant to accelerate mission execution for the Joint Force, supporting tasks from market research for acquisition professionals to supply chain management for logisticians.

Over 1.7 million unique users out of the department’s more than 3 million personnel have accessed GenAI.mil since its launch nine months ago.

The deployment is part of the government’s AI Acceleration Strategy and a step toward broader enterprise AI applications. The department said adding Grok also helps avoid vendor lock-in and supports a broader U.S. AI ecosystem.