The Center for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning will be headed by CDR Matthew Williams

The center is currently involved with cutter patrol schedules, buoy positioning and maritime border security projects

Coast Guard researchers aim to develop working operational prototypes within six months

The U.S. Coast Guard is establishing a Center for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning this fall at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, to advance AI research, applications and workforce training.

The Coast Guard’s AI efforts come as the Department of Homeland Security continues to prioritize artificial intelligence, cyber defense and technology for border security and immigration enforcement. Register today for the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 10 to hear directly from DHS leadership about its strategic priorities and how industry can support emerging needs.

What Will the New Center Do?

The center will work with the Coast Guard’s Technology Readiness Directorate and Office of Data and AI, or ODA, on mission-focused AI projects, the service said Wednesday. It is already involved in projects addressing cutter patrol schedules, buoy positioning and maritime border security. The center plans to develop working prototypes for Coast Guard operations within six months.

The collaboration and research hub will also study AI algorithms and their applications while giving cadets and faculty opportunities to work with research institutions and industry partners.

The Coast Guard Academy will incorporate hands-on AI instruction into cadet education and help faculty integrate AI tools into the curriculum. The center will also work with ODA to train military and civilian personnel to use approved AI tools safely and effectively.

CDR Matthew Williams will serve as executive director.

Which Organizations Will Work With the Center?

The center will connect the Coast Guard with research organizations, including the National Security Agency, Johns Hopkins University, Brown University and MIT Lincoln Laboratory.

Cadets and faculty will participate in research and capstone projects while receiving instruction on responsible and ethical AI use. The work will support the Coast Guard’s broader efforts to develop AI capabilities for operational use while giving personnel opportunities to apply those technologies in research and training.

The initiative builds on broader Force Design 2028 modernization efforts, including plans for a potential $100 million data, analytics and AI support contract . The requirement would support the Coast Guard’s data, analytics and AI organization with strategic analysis, technical support, data architecture and engineering and AI capability development in operations, intelligence, cyber and personnel readiness.