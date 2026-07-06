The U.S. Coast Guard has reached an agreement with Bollinger Shipyards and Rauma Marine Constructions Oy for the final details of their Arctic security cutter delivery contracts

The two contracts are valued at up to 3.3 billion with estimated completion in 2031

Rauma Marine is expected to deliver the first of two ASCs by 2028, while Bollinger Shipyards will hand over its first of four vessels by 2029

The U.S. Coast Guard has finalized its contracts with with Bollinger Shipyards and Rauma Marine Constructions Oy for the delivery of six Arctic security cutters, the Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday.

The projects are worth $2.2 billion and $1.1 billion, respectively, and were two of three ASC contracts initially awarded in December 2025.

“Finalizing these contracts represents decisive action to guarantee American security in the Arctic,” said Adm. Kevin Lunday, commandant of the Coast Guard. “The Arctic Security Cutters will deliver the essential capability to uphold U.S. sovereignty against adversaries’ aggressive economic and military actions in the Arctic. These cutters will ensure the Coast Guard’s ability to control, secure, and defend our northern border and maritime approaches.”

On November 12, DHS officials and other homeland security experts will discuss how industry partners can help fulfill the U.S. government’s strategic priorities in border protection and immigration enforcement. Register early for the 2026 Homeland Security Summit, hosted by the Potomac Officers Club.

What Are the Details of the ASC Contracts?

Under the contract, Finnish company Rauma Marine Constructions will build two of the ASCs and deliver the first by 2028. They have collaborated with Satakunta University of Applied Sciences in Pori, Finland to manage training support.

Louisiana-based Bollinger Shipyards will be responsible for the design, operations and maintenance, program management, training and spare parts of four ASCs. The company was initially ordered to deliver the first vessel by 2029.

All six polar icebreakers are expected to be received by the U.S. Coast Guard by 2031.

What Other Recent Projects Were Awarded by the Coast Guard to Boost Arctic Defense?

In May, the Coast Guard ordered five ASCs from Davie Defense through a potential $3.5 billion contract. The company said it will construct two vessels at its Helsinki shipyard and build three of the ASCs at Gulf Copper facilities in Texas. The Coast Guard gave Davie Defense until February 2035 to complete the projects.