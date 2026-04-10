The U.S. Coast Guard is seeking industry input on contractor-operated unmanned aircraft systems to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

Register today for the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 12 to hear from DHS leaders on rising investments in AI, cyber defense and border security, and discover how industry can support evolving mission priorities.

What Is the Coast Guard Seeking?

According to the sources sought notice published Wednesday on SAM.gov, the Coast Guard’s Robotics and Autonomous Systems Program Executive Office aims to identify vendors that can provide airborne ISR services using Group 2 and 3 unmanned aircraft. The effort calls for contractor-owned, contractor-operated services deployed aboard cutter classes with flight decks as well as at shore-based sites.

What Capabilities Are Required From Contractors?

Contractors would be responsible for delivering sensor data, trained personnel, and non-development UAS equipment. Additional responsibilities include operations and maintenance, certifications, spare aircraft, and deployed mission support. Meanwhile, these services must support ISR missions that require persistent imagery and be always available, including during day and night operations.

What Are the Details of the Proposed Contract?

The Coast Guard intends to utilize a basic ordering agreement with a potential 10-year period of performance, consisting of a five-year base and one five-year option. Under this vehicle, the government would competitively select vendors from an eligible pool to provide services for specific ship platforms or shore regions. The geographic scope encompasses up to 37 shore-based sites across the Atlantic, Pacific and Arctic regions. Responses to the request for information are due May 8.

Coast Guard Advances Robotics Strategy

This RFI builds on the Coast Guard’s broader push into autonomous capabilities, following the August 2025 launch of its Robotics and Autonomous Systems Program Executive Office and a subsequent plan to invest nearly $350 million in robotics to enhance mission readiness, safety and operational effectiveness.