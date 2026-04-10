David Smith. The former acting DHA director has been named deputy director of the agency.
The Defense Health Agency has appointed David Smith, a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral and former acting DHA director, as its deputy director.
Photo: Defense Health Agency
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DHA Names David Smith Deputy Director

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The Defense Health Agency has appointed David Smith, a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral and former acting DHA director, as its deputy director.

DHA Names David Smith Deputy Director

As DHA announces a key leadership appointment, focus continues to build around innovation, readiness and the future of military healthcare. Book your spot at the 2026 Healthcare Summit this December to connect with government and industry leaders and gain valuable insights into healthcare strategies, policies, and emerging capabilities transforming care delivery.

In a statement published Thursday, Smith said serving alongside DHA personnel is a privilege and noted that healthcare readiness and innovation directly impact military strength.

“As deputy director, I’m committed to building on DHA’s legacy of excellence, driving forward initiatives that modernize care, enhance readiness, and ensure we remain a trusted partner in the lives of those who defend our nation,” he added.

What Did Vice Adm. Darin Via Say About Smith’s Appointment?

Vice Adm. Darin Via, director of DHA, said Smith’s background across military and civilian leadership roles positions him to help advance the agency’s mission.

“He brings deep understanding of our health care enterprise, having led medical teams in combat, commanded hospitals, shaped major policy, and advised senior department officials. Prior to assuming the role of deputy director, he provided steady leadership as the acting director of DHA for nearly a year,” Via said of Smith. “His commitment to innovation and excellence aligns with DHA’s mission to modernize military health care and support the well-being of our warfighters and their families.”

Who Is David Smith?

Smith brings decades of experience in military medicine, health policy and operational readiness to the role.

He most recently served as deputy assistant secretary for health readiness policy and oversight at the Department of War, where he led initiatives in force health protection, deployment medicine, disaster response, medical research and international health collaboration.

His military career included time serving as Joint Staff surgeon and chief medical adviser to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He also held several leadership positions, including commanding officer of Naval Hospital Rota in Spain; director of occupational and community health at the National Naval Medical Center; and chief of staff for the TRICARE Management Activity.

Smith is a fellow of the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine.

He holds a doctor of medicine degree from Northwestern University Medical School and a master’s degree in environmental health from the University of Cincinnati.

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