The Defense Information Systems Agency has awarded an initial $3.6 million task order to Red Canyon Technologies to help establish the ReForged program management office

ReForged is a DISA initiative to modernize legacy codes using artificial intelligence technologies and cloud platforms

Red Canyon Technologies is a tribally owned 8(a) IT services firm grounded in Navajo roots.

Red Canyon Technologies, a tribally owned 8(a) company, has been chosen by the Defense Information Systems Agency to create a program management office for the ReForged warfare computing modernization initiative.

The initial $3.6 million task order is part of an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract potentially worth $99.6 million. As part of the IDIQ, Red Canyon will help establish the ReForged PMO, which includes ensuring compliance with the Department of War identity, credential and access management standards as well as the DISA Security Technical Implementation Guide.

What Is ReForged?

DISA’s ReForged initiative aims to upgrade warfighting computing systems through legacy code analysis and roadmap customization. The agency plans to employ artificial intelligence and Agile methodology to modernize its codebases.

“By refactoring legacy code rather than relying on costly greenfield development, ReForged creates a direct, efficient pathway to integrate modern cloud and AI capabilities into existing mission critical systems, delivering the agile infrastructure our warfighters demand,” said Jeff Marshall, director of DISA’s J9 hosting and compute directorate.

What Is Red Canyon Technologies?

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Red Canyon Technologies is an IT services provider owned by Diné Development Corp. Both DDC and Red Canyon are founded on Navajo Nation roots and values. Red Canyon specializes in enterprise information management, systems engineering, cybersecurity, change management and health IT for federal agencies.