The U.S. Army has launched the second tranche of its energy resilience initiative

The service issued a request for proposals for power generation projects

The project will involve funding, development and operation of power generation facilities on seven Army installations

The U.S. Army has issued a request for proposals for commercial power generation projects at seven installations as part of the second tranche of its Strategic Capital Initiative, or SCI, an effort aimed at strengthening energy resilience at military installations.

What Is the Focus of Tranche II?

The service said Tuesday it is seeking partnerships with private-sector companies to fund, design, build, operate and ultimately decommission power generation facilities on Army land through long-term enhanced-use leases. Under the initiative, the service will provide land for the projects through leases that typically begin with a 50-year term.

The effort is designed to serve both commercial and military energy needs. During normal operations, electricity generated by the facilities would be supplied to the commercial power grid. In the event of a prolonged grid outage, the facilities would be required to provide continuous power to their host installations to sustain mission-critical operations for at least 14 days.

The initiative falls under Pillar 1 of the Army’s Strategic Capital Initiative, which focuses on enhancing installation energy resilience and modernizing infrastructure.

Which Installations Are Included in the Solicitation?

The RFP covers the following Army installations:

Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland

Fort Detrick, Maryland

Fort Drum, New York

Letterkenny Army Depot, Pennsylvania

Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey

Tobyhanna Army Depot, Pennsylvania

West Point Military Reservation, New York

The Army said proposals are due June 29 and may incorporate a range of generation technologies, including solar, natural gas, geothermal and nuclear energy systems.

The RFP follows the Army’s May announcement of the first tranche of SCI projects, which focused on critical mineral development and advanced manufacturing initiatives. At the time, Army officials said the second tranche would center on power resilience and dominance by pursuing partnerships to develop independent power generation and energy storage capabilities at Army installations.