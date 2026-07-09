JIATF 401 released a handbook to build a shared understanding of counter-drone operations

The guide captures lessons from recent operations in the Middle East and Europe

The publication recommends a layered defense as the most effective approach to counter illicit drones

Joint Interagency Task Force 401 published a handbook titled “ Small Drones, Big Problems: A First Principles Approach to Countering-UAS ” to help government, industry and academic audiences develop a common understanding of drone threats and defense strategies.

What Does the Counter-UAS Handbook Cover?

The Department of War said Wednesday the task force developed the guide to support coordinated counter-UAS efforts within the department and among federal interagency partners. The publication establishes common terminology for drone threats, incorporates lessons from operations in the Middle East and Europe, explains how adversaries employ unmanned aircraft systems and outlines the key elements of an effective layered defense.

What Approach Does the Task Force Recommend?

The handbook identifies a layered defense with a combination of multiple capabilities as the most effective strategy for countering illicit drones. It also stresses the importance of proper warfighter training, knowledge and timely decision-making skills in quickly addressing emerging drone threats.

Army Maj. Joe Amoroso, deputy chief of strategic initiatives for JIATF 401, said the publication provides foundational concepts and operational feedback from warfighters who employ counter-UAS systems to support a common understanding among government partners.

The new handbook is one of several resources JIATF-401 has introduced this year to support counter-UAS operations. The task force has also published guidance on drone detection technologies, privacy protections and standardized testing for counter-UAS systems, and launched the Counter-UAS Marketplace to help government users identify validated drone defense technologies.