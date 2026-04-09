The Department of Energy has announced a $69 million funding opportunity for projects aimed at advancing the domestic production and refining of critical materials .

What Is the Focus of the Funding Opportunity?

The notice of funding opportunity, issued by DOE’s Office of Critical Minerals and Energy Innovation, or CMEI, and Hydrocarbons and Geothermal Energy Office, or HGEO, is designed to address technical barriers affecting the U.S. critical materials supply chain. It focuses on three specific categories: enhancing production efficiency for rare Earth elements, refining and alloying materials such as gallium, germanium and silicon carbide, and supporting direct lithium extraction, separation and processing.

The department aims to accelerate the development of innovations from bench-scale research to the market. Selected teams will partner with industry leaders and collaborate with U.S. national laboratories to develop these processes.

“This funding will help establish a more secure and affordable supply of the critical minerals and materials that are foundational to American energy dominance, national security, and industrial competitiveness,” said Audrey Robertson , assistant secretary of energy.

What Are the Details of the DOE Initiative?

The effort, part of the Critical Minerals and Materials Accelerator Program, is funded by CMEI’s Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies Office and HGEO’s Office of Geothermal. It falls under the DOE’s broader $1 billion funding initiative for critical materials announced in August 2025. Interested parties may submit their letters of intent by April 21. Full application deadlines will begin in May and vary by topic area.