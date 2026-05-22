Tulsi Gabbard announced Friday that she is resigning from her role as director of national intelligence , citing her husband’s recent diagnosis with a rare form of bone cancer, according to Reuters.

Gabbard, a 2026 Wash100 Award winner, informed President Donald Trump of her decision during an Oval Office meeting earlier Friday, according to Fox News Digital. Her resignation will take effect June 30.

In a resignation letter posted on X, Gabbard thanked Trump for the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence over the last year and a half.

“I am deeply grateful for the trust you placed in me and for the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for the last year and a half,” Gabbard wrote.

She said her husband’s diagnosis ultimately drove her decision to step away from the high-profile national security position.

“I cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone while I continue in this demanding and time-consuming post,” she wrote.

What Did Trump Have to Say About Tulsi Gabbard’s Resignation?

President Trump acknowledged Gabbard’s departure in a post on Truth Social , praising her performance as DNI and expressing support for her family during the medical crisis.

“Tulsi has done a great job,” Trump wrote, adding that she “rightfully wants to be with him” as they face “a tough battle together.”

Trump also announced that Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Aaron Lukas will serve as acting DNI following Gabbard’s departure.

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Who Is Tulsi Gabbard?

Tulsi Gabbard served as director of national intelligence under President Donald Trump, overseeing the U.S. intelligence community and advising the president on national security matters. A former congresswoman from Hawaii, Gabbard represented the state’s 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2013 to 2021 .

Before entering Congress, Gabbard served in the Hawaii Army National Guard and deployed to Iraq and Kuwait. Her military service became a defining part of her political profile and helped shape her positions on foreign policy and national security issues. She later continued serving in the Army Reserve while pursuing a political career.

During her time in Congress, Gabbard served on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee, where she focused on defense policy, counterterrorism and international affairs. She also gained national attention during her 2020 presidential campaign, which emphasized noninterventionist foreign policy positions and government reform.

As DNI, Gabbard oversaw intelligence coordination across multiple federal agencies during a period marked by geopolitical tensions, cyber threats and evolving national security challenges. Her tenure also drew attention for policy differences with the Trump administration on issues including Iran and broader foreign policy strategy.