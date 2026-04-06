Department of War logo. DOW has announced that the Cyber Crime Center's Cybersecurity Program is open to new members
The Department of War's Cyber Crime Center is inviting new partners to its Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Program.
Logo: U.S. Department of War
//

War Department’s DIB Cybersecurity Program Seeking New Industry Partners to Strengthen Defense Supply Chain Security

2 mins read

The Department of War’s Cyber Crime Center, or DC3, is expanding its Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Program to enhance protection of critical supply chains.

DC3 said the program is welcoming new partners as part of efforts to enhance collaboration between government and industry in response to increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

War Department's DIB Cybersecurity Program Seeking New Industry Partners to Strengthen Defense Supply Chain Security

Join defense leaders, including DOW cyber policy leader Katherine Sutton, at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21 to discuss growing cyberthreats targeting American systems and data. The event will also feature insightful panel discussions on some of the nation’s most pressing cybersecurity challenges and networking opportunities with industry innovators. Tickets are available here.

How Does the DIB Cybersecurity Program Support Industry Partners?

Founded in 2008, the DIB Cybersecurity Program operates through the Defense Industrial Base Collaborative Information Sharing Environment. Members get access to cyberthreat intelligence reporting, malware analysis and cybersecurity-as-a-service capabilities.

The program also provides specialized analytics, 24/7 incident reporting and analysis support, and opportunities to collaborate with a network of more than 1,200 industry partners.

“We are thrilled to open our doors to new partners and expand this critical shield for our nation’s defense. This is about building a stronger, more resilient defense ecosystem,” stated Terrance Kalka, director of the DC3 DCISE. “We join forces with industry to defend sensitive information and actively counter the adversaries threatening our national security. We are eager to welcome new members to the team.”

Participation is open to active contractors and subcontractors that handle controlled unclassified information.

What Is DC3?

DOW’s Cyber Crimes Center, or DC3, provides digital forensics, cyber analytics, technology development and cyber training services to support national security missions. In addition to managing the DIB Cybersecurity Program, the center oversees the Defense Industrial Base Vulnerability Disclosure Program, or DIB-VDP.

Launched in 2024, DIB-VDP allows participating companies to voluntarily subject their systems to vulnerability assessments and ethical researcher analysis. The program aims to improve the security of internet-facing systems and identify vulnerabilities across the DIB.

Related Articles

Chandra Donelson. The Space Force chief data and artificial intelligence officer announced plans to step down.
Chandra Donelson to Step Down as Space Force CDAO

Chandra Donelson announced she will step down from her role as chief data and artificial intelligence officer at the U.S. Space Force after about two years overseeing data and AI initiatives for the service. As the Space Force navigates leadership changes, the broader defense community continues to convene around evolving priorities and mission needs. Sign up now for the 2026 Air and Space Summit to join experts for timely discussions on advancing capabilities across the air and space domains. In a LinkedIn post published Friday, Donelson reflected on her selection for the role and her tenure supporting Space Force missions.

Department of Commerce seal. The department is seeking proposals from U.S. companies under the American AI Exports Program.
Commerce Dept Solicits Proposals for AI Exports Program

The Department of Commerce has issued a call for proposals under the American AI Exports Program, inviting U.S. companies to form industry-led consortia and submit offers to deliver full-stack, U.S.-built artificial intelligence technologies to international partners. The latest development in the American AI Exports Program comes as government and industry leaders prepare to discuss the future of emerging technologies at upcoming forums. Register now for the 2026 Digital Transformation Summit and join experts as they explore AI adoption in mission-critical environments, enterprise IT modernization, cyber and other federal technology priorities.  Commerce said Wednesday proposals for full-stack AI export packages are

Federal Trade Commission logo. The FTC detailed its plan to modernize IT systems
FTC to Modernize IT Capabilities Through AI/ML, Predictive Analytics Under New Strategic Plan

The Federal Trade Commission has unveiled plans to modernize its IT capabilities in a new strategic plan. Issued Friday, the 23-page document sets the agency’s mission, vision, goals and performance metrics over the next five years. FTC is not the only agency implementing artificial intelligence and automation tools to enhance operational efficiency and accelerate mission delivery. At the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22, hear from Pentagon, CBP and Transportation Department officials as they discuss how their respective agencies are modernizing legacy systems and business processes. Industry experts will also be present to share plans about