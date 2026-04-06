The Department of War’s Cyber Crime Center, or DC3, is expanding its Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Program to enhance protection of critical supply chains.

DC3 said the program is welcoming new partners as part of efforts to enhance collaboration between government and industry in response to increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

Join defense leaders, including DOW cyber policy leader Katherine Sutton, at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21 to discuss growing cyberthreats targeting American systems and data. The event will also feature insightful panel discussions on some of the nation’s most pressing cybersecurity challenges and networking opportunities with industry innovators. Tickets are available here.

How Does the DIB Cybersecurity Program Support Industry Partners?

Founded in 2008, the DIB Cybersecurity Program operates through the Defense Industrial Base Collaborative Information Sharing Environment. Members get access to cyberthreat intelligence reporting, malware analysis and cybersecurity-as-a-service capabilities.

The program also provides specialized analytics, 24/7 incident reporting and analysis support, and opportunities to collaborate with a network of more than 1,200 industry partners.

“We are thrilled to open our doors to new partners and expand this critical shield for our nation’s defense. This is about building a stronger, more resilient defense ecosystem,” stated Terrance Kalka, director of the DC3 DCISE. “We join forces with industry to defend sensitive information and actively counter the adversaries threatening our national security. We are eager to welcome new members to the team.”

Participation is open to active contractors and subcontractors that handle controlled unclassified information.

What Is DC3?

DOW’s Cyber Crimes Center, or DC3, provides digital forensics, cyber analytics, technology development and cyber training services to support national security missions. In addition to managing the DIB Cybersecurity Program, the center oversees the Defense Industrial Base Vulnerability Disclosure Program, or DIB-VDP.

Launched in 2024, DIB-VDP allows participating companies to voluntarily subject their systems to vulnerability assessments and ethical researcher analysis. The program aims to improve the security of internet-facing systems and identify vulnerabilities across the DIB.