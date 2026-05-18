War Department awarded PacSci EMC $27M to expand rocket motor production

New Arizona facility will speed delivery of critical SRM components

Pentagon has invested $191M in SRM supply chain expansion

The Department of War has invested $27.3 million in Defense Production Act Title III funds in Pacific Scientific Energetic Materials Co., or PacSci EMC, to expand domestic solid rocket motor production capabilities .

How Will PacSci EMC Use the Investment?

The War Department said Friday the Chandler, Arizona-based company will use the funding to expand production of the universal Arm Fire Device, a safety component in solid rocket motors. The project will establish a fully integrated manufacturing facility designed to enhance production efficiency and reduce delivery timelines.

Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment Michael Duffey , a 2026 Wash100 Award winner, said the War Department’s focus on rapidly expanding and accelerating munitions production is driving a surge in demand for SRMs.

“Strengthening supply chains through smart investments will help alleviate SRM shortfalls by increasing capacity and reducing manufacturing lead times for key components,” said Duffey.

How Does the Investment Fit Into Broader DOW Initiatives?

The award is part of a larger push by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Industrial Base Policy to address SRM shortfalls. Since December 2024, the office has channeled $191 million into nine SRM-related contracts through a Defense Industrial Base Consortium Other Transaction Agreement, or DIBC OTA. These include investments in areas such as nozzle production, insulation materials, carbon phenolic manufacturing and rocket motor case production. Recipients include Anduril Industries, General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Americarb, R.E. Darling, Systima Technologies, SPARC Research, ICF Mercantile and Materials Resources.

Since December 2024, the office has channeled $191 million into nine SRM-related contracts through a Defense Industrial Base Consortium Other Transaction Agreement, or DIBC OTA. The investments support areas including nozzle production, insulation materials, carbon phenolic manufacturing and rocket motor case production. Recipients include Anduril Industries, General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Americarb, R.E. Darling, Systima Technologies, SPARC Research, ICF Mercantile, and Materials Resources.

The consortium framework was established under a 2024 agreement that tapped Advanced Technology International as manager of the DIBC to help accelerate industrial base modernization efforts and Defense Production Act funding execution.

The PacSci EMC award also follows broader Pentagon efforts to expand domestic solid rocket motor manufacturing capacity. In January, the DOW announced a $1 billion investment in L3Harris Technologies’ missile propulsion business to support production growth for missile programs.