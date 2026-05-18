DSCA Director Michael Miller will retire after 28 years in government service

Mary Beth Morgan will assume the role of acting DSCA director

Miller previously led defense trade efforts at the State Department for over two decades

Michael Miller, director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, will retire from federal service on May 30 after a 28-year government career, DSCA reported Friday.

Miller has led DSCA since August 2024. During his tenure, he managed DSCA’s realignment with the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment. He also led the establishment of the Defense Security Cooperation Service, which oversees support functions for more than 130 U.S. military groups assigned to diplomatic missions overseas.

In a message to agency employees, Miller said serving as director had been “the honor of a lifetime” and thanked the workforce for supporting the agency’s global security cooperation mission.

Who Will Succeed Miller?

To ensure continuity of agency operations, DSCA said Deputy Director Mary Beth Morgan will serve as acting director following Miller’s retirement.

She previously served as deputy assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense integration and defense support of civil authorities within the Office of the Secretary of Defense (as it was then called). She also held other leadership roles, including principal director for East Asia in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs; chief of staff to the assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and global security; and director for cyber strategy and international engagement.

The George Washington University international affairs graduate holds a master’s degree in public administration.

Who Is Michael Miller?

Miller is a career civil servant who spent more than 24 years at the State Department before joining DSCA. The Senior Executive Service member previously served as deputy assistant secretary of state for defense trade within the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs.

His other roles at the State Department include acting deputy assistant secretary for defense trade and regional security; office director for regional security and arms transfers; and program manager for the Anti-Terrorism Assistance program.

Miller holds a bachelor’s degree in international politics from Juniata College and a master’s degree in international affairs from Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs.