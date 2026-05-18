Grants QSMO is working with GSA to create a new SIN for grants management services

The new SIN includes grants support, technology operations and audit services

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The Grants Quality Service Management Office is shifting away from the traditional request for information process and working with the General Services Administration to establish a new special item number for grants management services under the GSA Schedules program, Federal News Network reported Friday.

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Andrea Sampanis, director of the Grants QSMO at the Department of Health and Human Services, discussed the initiative during a recent Grants QSMO industry day event.

What Is the New SIN?

GSA plans to introduce the SIN, identified as 518210GM, through Multiple Award Schedule Refresh 32 in June.

According to Sampanis, the SIN will include several categories covering grants management support and technology services.

The categories will include offerings such as audit support, transaction processing services, subrecipient monitoring and notice of funding opportunity simplification support.

Another category will focus on grants management technology operations, including operations and maintenance support, help desk services, system integration and implementation support.

Sampanis also said the Grants QSMO plans to add grants performance management services as an additional subgroup in the future.

The Grants QSMO currently supports 29 federal agencies using standardized grants management technology services tied to more than $1.2 trillion in annual grant awards.

How Could the New SIN Streamline Procurement?

Sampanis said the SIN will help agencies identify vendors that already meet federal grants management standards and requirements before beginning acquisitions.

“In addition, by creating the SIN and where we were purposeful and where we chose to put this in, it’s open to cooperative purchasing agreements, which means state, local governments, tribal governments, territories, are all able to buy off of this SIN,” she added.