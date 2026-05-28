NSF has launched an initiative to speed the commercialization of deep technologies

The NSF Tech Accelerators program targets technologies stalled in the “valley of death”

Selected tech accelerators will invest in underfunded deep technologies

The National Science Foundation has launched a new initiative to accelerate the commercialization of deep technologies by helping research teams move scientific breakthroughs from the laboratory to the marketplace more quickly.

NSF said Wednesday the new Tech Accelerators initiative will support organizations focused on advancing underfunded deep-tech sectors through commercialization support, strategic partnerships and market-focused technology development.

What Is the NSF Tech Accelerators Initiative?

The initiative is designed to address long-standing commercialization barriers that often prevent early-stage research from reaching market adoption, commonly referred to as the “valley of death.”

Under the framework, selected tech accelerators will invest in select research and innovation teams at the pre-seed, seed and Series A stages.

“Through external feedback including from private industry and investment, this initiative will strengthen our nation’s innovation enterprise by investing in new ideas, growing companies, unlocking matching commitments particularly for scaling and ensuring U.S. competitiveness on a global scale,” said Brian Stone, acting NSF director.

According to a request for information released by NSF’s Directorate for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships, the initiative seeks to support “scalable, market-ready technologies that strengthen the U.S. economy and enhance American national security.”

Which Technology Areas Will NSF Prioritize?

NSF identified four initial focus areas for the initiative:

Agricultural technology

Materials technology

Ocean technology

Scientific instrumentation and research tools

The agency said the scientific instrumentation track will focus on commercializing “novel scientific instruments, tools and technologies to support breakthrough discoveries.”

According to the RFI, many current scientific tools remain limited by proprietary architectures, fragmented systems and insufficient interoperability, creating barriers to faster scientific advancement. The initiative aims to support modular, open-standard technologies capable of enabling more advanced experimentation, autonomous laboratories and interoperable research ecosystems.

How Will the NSF Tech Accelerators Program Operate?

The initiative will operate through a three-stage commercialization model designed to support technologies at different maturity levels. The NSF tech accelerators will evaluate the maturity of each research topic to align it with the appropriate program stage.

Stage 1: Design

The design phase will provide up to $500,000 over 12 months to help teams form multidisciplinary partnerships, refine concepts and develop early prototypes. Each NSF tech accelerator is expected to support up to 10 teams per topic area during this stage.

Stage 2: Build

The build phase will offer up to $5 million over 24 months to teams advancing from early proofs of concept to minimum viable products. Selected teams will validate market opportunities, develop commercialization strategies and refine prototypes. At this stage, each NSF tech accelerator is projected to award up to five teams per topic area.

Stage 3: Scale

The scale phase will provide up to $10 million over 36 months to support operational expansion, strategic partnerships and market adoption efforts. The final stage requires significant nonfederal cost-sharing commitments.

What Organizations Can Apply?

NSF plans to initially select four organizations — one for each technology topic — through a competitive other transaction agreement process. Eligible organizations may include existing or newly formed entities composed of researchers, investors, entrepreneurs, industry experts and commercialization specialists. The lead organization must provide more than 51 percent of the required capabilities and expertise.

The agency said organizations interested in serving as NSF tech accelerators must first respond to the current RFI process before they are eligible to submit formal proposals.

Responses are due July 14.

How Does the Initiative Align With NSF’s Broader Innovation Strategy?

The launch builds on a broader NSF push to develop new models for commercialization and translational research focused on emerging technologies and national competitiveness.

In May, NSF launched the $1.5 billion X-Labs initiative to support milestone-driven research organizations working on breakthrough technologies in areas such as quantum systems, scientific instrumentation and AI-enabled imaging platforms.