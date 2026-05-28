- Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has approved another round of appointments to the STIB
- STIB members include former Wash100 honorees James Geurts, Bruce Jette, David Norquist and Steven Walker
- The board will address Kwajalein Atoll and Reagan Test Site priorities
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, a 2026 Wash100 awardee, has approved another slate of appointments to the newly established Science, Technology and Innovation Board, bringing the advisory body to 33 members.
The Department of War said Wednesday the newly appointed members were selected for their scientific, technical and private sector experience to support the board’s work on innovation and capability development.
In February, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory national security experts Milan “Mitch” Nikolich and James Gosler joined the STIB, with Nikolich serving as the board’s inaugural chair and Gosler appointed as a member.
Table of Contents
Who Are the New STIB Members?
The STIB members are:
- Alec Bierbauer
- Alex Jacobson
- Alicia Jackson
- Angus Davis
- Bradford Tousley
- Bruce Jette
- Bryant Wysocki
- Christopher Miller
- Daniel Javorsek
- David Norquist
- Gary Butler
- Gregory Bowman
- James Galambos
- James Geurts
- James Gfrerer
- James Gosier
- James Trebes
- John Betz
- John Hering
- John Robusto
- Joshua Steinman
- Kellen Giuda
- Kelvin Droegemeier
- Mark Albrecht
- Michael Anastasio
- Robert Lehman
- Shaun Maguire
- Steven Walker
- Thomas Lehrman
- Thomas Mooney
- Vayl Oxford
- Victoria Coleman
Geurts, Jette, Norquist and Walker are previous Wash100 honorees.
What Is the Board’s First Order of Business?
According to DOW, the board’s initial work will focus on congressionally mandated activities associated with Kwajalein Atoll and the Reagan Test Site.
STIB will also address efforts to accelerate digital solutions and improve software delivery processes across the department.
What Is the DOW STIB?
The STIB is a new advisory panel established by Emil Michael, under secretary of war for research and engineering and a 2026 Wash100 awardee.
The STIB consolidates the former Defense Science Board and Defense Innovation Board into a single entity to provide faster scientific and technical assessments and accelerate the delivery of capabilities to warfighters. It will operate with the Subcommittee on Strategic Options and the Subcommittee on National Security Innovation.