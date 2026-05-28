Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has approved another round of appointments to the STIB

STIB members include former Wash100 honorees James Geurts, Bruce Jette, David Norquist and Steven Walker

The board will address Kwajalein Atoll and Reagan Test Site priorities

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, a 2026 Wash100 awardee, has approved another slate of appointments to the newly established Science, Technology and Innovation Board, bringing the advisory body to 33 members.

The Department of War said Wednesday the newly appointed members were selected for their scientific, technical and private sector experience to support the board’s work on innovation and capability development.

In February, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory national security experts Milan “Mitch” Nikolich and James Gosler joined the STIB, with Nikolich serving as the board’s inaugural chair and Gosler appointed as a member.

Who Are the New STIB Members?

The STIB members are:

Alec Bierbauer

Alex Jacobson

Alicia Jackson

Angus Davis

Bradford Tousley

Bruce Jette

Bryant Wysocki

Christopher Miller

Daniel Javorsek

David Norquist

Gary Butler

Gregory Bowman

James Galambos

James Geurts

James Gfrerer

James Gosier

James Trebes

John Betz

John Hering

John Robusto

Joshua Steinman

Kellen Giuda

Kelvin Droegemeier

Mark Albrecht

Michael Anastasio

Robert Lehman

Shaun Maguire

Steven Walker

Thomas Lehrman

Thomas Mooney

Vayl Oxford

Victoria Coleman

Geurts, Jette, Norquist and Walker are previous Wash100 honorees.

What Is the Board’s First Order of Business?

According to DOW, the board’s initial work will focus on congressionally mandated activities associated with Kwajalein Atoll and the Reagan Test Site.

STIB will also address efforts to accelerate digital solutions and improve software delivery processes across the department.

What Is the DOW STIB?

The STIB is a new advisory panel established by Emil Michael, under secretary of war for research and engineering and a 2026 Wash100 awardee.

The STIB consolidates the former Defense Science Board and Defense Innovation Board into a single entity to provide faster scientific and technical assessments and accelerate the delivery of capabilities to warfighters. It will operate with the Subcommittee on Strategic Options and the Subcommittee on National Security Innovation.