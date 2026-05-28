The Navy has dismantled its information warfare office

N2N6 cyber, intelligence and information warfare responsibilities were distributed across OPNAV

The realignment reflects a push to embed information warfare deeper into fleet operations

The U.S. Navy has formally disestablished the Office of the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, or OPNAV N2N6, and distributed its responsibilities to organizations within the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations.

The Navy’s evolving information warfare strategy and modernization priorities are among the topics to be discussed at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27. Register now to hear defense leaders and industry executives examine cyber resilience, digital modernization and the future of naval operations.

Why Is the Navy Restructuring Information Warfare Leadership?

According to the Navy’s administrative note published Tuesday, the changes took effect May 4, reflecting the growing importance of information warfare as a foundational warfighting domain rather than a standalone supporting function.

The service originally established OPNAV N2N6 to integrate intelligence, cyber warfare, command and control, electronic warfare, battlespace awareness, and networks under a unified construct.

The Navy now believes the information warfare mission has matured sufficiently to become more deeply integrated into broader operational and resource sponsorship structures.

“This realignment is only possible because of the fundamental mindset shift that resulted across the Navy in recognition of IW as a critical warfighting domain at all levels of warfare,” the administrative note stated.

The restructuring also seeks to better align intelligence, cyber, artificial intelligence, and resilient command and control capabilities with fleet readiness and platform resourcing decisions.

What New Organizations and Leadership Roles Were Created?

Under the new structure, information warfare requirements and resourcing responsibilities are moved to the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Warfighting Requirements and Capabilities, or N6N9.

The Navy established several new leadership positions as part of the transition:

Steve Parode was named director of the OPNAV Intelligence Division, or N2, and designated as acting director of naval intelligence. He will continue serving as director of naval intelligence activity and deputy director of naval intelligence. The new N2 organization falls under the deputy chief of naval operations for intelligence, operations, plans, strategy and warfighting development.

He will continue serving as director of naval intelligence activity and deputy director of naval intelligence. The new N2 organization falls under the deputy chief of naval operations for intelligence, operations, plans, strategy and warfighting development. Jennifer Edgin was named assistant deputy chief of naval operations for information warfare requirements and capabilities. In the role, Edgin will serve as the principal adviser to the chief of naval operations on Navy information warfare policy matters involving cyber, information technology and space. She was also appointed as deputy chief information officer for the Department of the Navy.

In the role, Edgin will serve as the principal adviser to the chief of naval operations on Navy information warfare policy matters involving cyber, information technology and space. She was also appointed as deputy chief information officer for the Department of the Navy. Rear Adm. Susan Bryer Joyner was designated director for information warfare, or N99. Joyner will oversee Navy information warfare requirements and resource sponsorship for cyber; electronic warfare; tactical intelligence; space; networks; positioning and navigation systems; nuclear command, control, and communications; and maritime operations center capabilities. The N99 organization includes six branches focused on integrated information warfare fires, future capabilities, tactical and enterprise networks, intelligence capabilities, and resource management.

How Does the Realignment Reflect Broader Navy Modernization Priorities?

The administrative note emphasizes resilient command and control, AI and machine learning-enabled decision-making, integrated fires, and cyber operations as central to the Navy’s future warfighting strategy.

The service said the restructuring creates a “single accountable officer” model for information warfare requirements and investment decisions while reinforcing fleet integration.