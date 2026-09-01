The FAA has launched Phase 2 of BEYOND, doubling the program’s size

Up to eight new state, local, tribal or territorial entities will join as leads

BEYOND Phase 1 logged more than 70,000 flights, including 48,000 BVLOS operations

The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that it is expanding its BEYOND program to support broader drone integration into the national airspace system and address challenges associated with advanced unmanned aircraft operations.

The initiative, announced by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy , will add up to eight state, local, tribal and territorial entities as lead participants. BEYOND Phase 2 will double the program’s current size and provide additional opportunities to test drone operations in complex airspace environments.

“America leads the world in aviation, and this expansion will help keep it that way,” Duffy said. He added that the administration is working to reduce barriers and ensure emerging aviation technologies are developed and tested in the United States.

What Will BEYOND Phase 2 Address?

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said the second phase will focus on remaining challenges involving beyond visual line of sight operations, public safety missions and on-airport drone activity.

“As drone technology continues to advance, the FAA is focused on building a regulatory framework that is safe, scalable and grounded in real-world data,” Bedford said.

Authorized under Section 920 of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024, BEYOND Phase 2 builds on the agency’s previous Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration Pilot Program and BEYOND Phase 1, which began in 2020.

What Has BEYOND Achieved?

During its first phase, BEYOND participants conducted more than 70,000 flights, including more than 48,000 beyond visual line of sight operations. The FAA said the resulting operational and safety data has helped inform its upcoming BVLOS rule.

The program is designed to advance drone operations under established regulatory frameworks rather than relying primarily on individual waivers.