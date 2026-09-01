DOW is seeking software-only encryption capabilities for its PQC transition

The technology must protect data without requiring hardware changes

The tools must use ML-KEM-1024 for encryption key transport

The Department of War is seeking information from industry on commercially available software-only encryption capabilities that can protect data while supporting its transition to post-quantum cryptography, or PQC.

What Is DOW Seeking From Industry?

According to a request for information published Thursday on SAM.gov, Washington Headquarters Services is seeking software-based cryptographic capabilities that can provide data packet-level protection as programs of record migrate toward PQC under a strategy that calls for implementation by Dec. 31, 2029.

The notice states that the requested technology must deploy without replacing, modifying or adding hardware components such as radios, cryptographic cards or hardware security modules.

Under guidelines established in a November 2025 chief information officer memorandum, technologies must transport encryption keys using ML-KEM-1024 encapsulation and provide authentication integration via authorized digital signatures or message authentication codes. They must integrate with public key infrastructure, avoid pre-shared secret keys and receive authorization through the ATLAS process. Additionally, tools must encrypt data to a security level that meets or exceeds the Advanced Encryption Standard with a 512-bit key, while preserving full key sovereignty for the department.

The RFI builds on earlier DOW directives requiring components to inventory cryptographic technologies and prepare for the transition to post-quantum standards.

Responses to the RFI will be accepted until Sept. 27.

How Does the RFI Fit Into DOW’s Quantum Strategy?