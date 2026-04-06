The Federal Trade Commission has unveiled plans to modernize its IT capabilities in a new strategic plan.

Issued Friday, the 23-page document sets the agency’s mission, vision, goals and performance metrics over the next five years.

FTC is not the only agency implementing artificial intelligence and automation tools to enhance operational efficiency and accelerate mission delivery. At the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22, hear from Pentagon, CBP and Transportation Department officials as they discuss how their respective agencies are modernizing legacy systems and business processes. Industry experts will also be present to share plans about next-generation evolutions in AI, cyber, user experience and enterprise IT. Tickets are still available here.

How Does the Strategic Plan Address FTC Modernization?

Modernization is a key component of the agency’s goal to achieve operational excellence and efficiency. According to the plan, mission success relies on the agency’s ability to manage the growing volume of information staff receive and generate.

To improve the agency’s handling of critical information, the FTC will adopt artificial intelligence, machine learning and predictive analytics to transform its business processes. The agency also said it intends to eliminate outdated systems and utilize cloud-based capabilities “to the maximum extent feasible” to meet modern technology requirements.

The FTC already secured a $14.6 million grant from the Technology Modernization Fund in 2025 to enhance its data processing and investigative capabilities. The grant supports the development of an AI-powered, cloud-based platform designed to rapidly analyze data and detect fraud.

Additionally, the FTC said in its strategic plan that it will implement secure authentication practices, a zero-trust security architecture, and continuous monitoring of systems, services and user behavior to protect critical information and systems from cyberattacks and data loss.

What Other Priorities Are Included in the FTC Strategic Plan?

Beyond modernization, the plan identifies actions that the agency must take to enhance consumer protection and competition enforcement.

The FTC said it will continue identifying, investigating and taking action against unfair or deceptive business practices. The agency will also expand efforts to provide consumers and businesses with guidance, tools and resources to mitigate fraud, identity theft and unlawful telemarketing.

The plan also highlights the FTC’s role in promoting fair competition by enforcing antitrust laws, challenging anticompetitive mergers, and conducting research and advocacy to support open markets. The agency said it will work with domestic and international partners to address competition issues and strengthen enforcement efforts.