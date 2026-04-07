Josh Gruenbaum, Federal Acquisition Service commissioner. Gruenbaum said modern payment technologies can deliver insights
Josh Gruenbaum, commissioner at the Federal Acquisition Service, stated that modern payment technologies can enable the General Services Administration to consolidate outdated and fragmented systems and deliver better value to taxpayers.
Photo: U.S. General Services Administration
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GSA Posts RFI for SmartPay Government Charge Card Modernization

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The General Services Administration is seeking industry input to shape the next generation of its GSA SmartPay program, a government-wide charge card and payment services platform.

GSA issued a request for information on SAM.gov Friday to gather feedback from the private sector on capabilities and innovative features that could enhance the program’s performance, security and user experience. Responses are due June 19. The agency will host a virtual industry day scheduled for May 19 to 21.

GSA Posts RFI for SmartPay Government Charge Card Modernization

Government leaders from the Department of War, Department of Transportation, Government Accountability Office and other agencies will discuss modernization and other technology initiatives at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22. Secure your tickets today

What Is GSA Looking for in the Next SmartPay Program?

GSA Administrator Edward Forst said the agency aims to take SmartPay “to the next level” by developing a data-rich and highly secure platform that maximizes the federal government’s purchasing power.

Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum, a 2025 Wash100 winner, added that GSA is turning to industry to deliver scalable financial capabilities that meet federal travel needs.

“Modern payment technologies can deliver insights to help strengthen oversight, prevent fraud and increase flexibility—allowing GSA to consolidate outdated, fragmented systems and deliver smarter payment solutions for agencies and better value for taxpayers,” Gruenbaum stated.

GSA intends to award a firm-fixed-price contract with a 13-year period of performance for the requirement.

How Does the GSA SmartPay Program Support Agencies?

GSA SmartPay is the world’s largest government charge card and commercial payment program, supporting more than 250 agencies and organizations. In fiscal year 2025, the program processed over 82 million transactions across 4.2 million accounts, totaling $39.4 billion in spending.

Established in 1998, the program offers secure payment capabilities, access to detailed transaction data and tools to help identify fraud, waste and abuse. It also provides financial returns through refunds, with more than $7.2 billion returned to agencies since inception.

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