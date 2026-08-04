CIO David Shive said the earlier path, with review ahead of rollout, ran two to three years

OneGov has drawn more than two dozen companies, with $1.18 billion in savings identified so far

Data from the USAi testing sandbox will shape future OneGov negotiations

The General Services Administration has reversed the sequence that federal agencies once followed to bring in new technology, Nextgov/FCW reported Monday. Standards bodies and White House guidance used to come before deployment. GSA now builds minimum viable products, runs pilots and hands its results to the standards organizations.

Chief Information Officer David Shive told Nextgov/FCW that the old cycle consumed two to three years. Technologies generally originated in academia and underwent review before reaching an agency.

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What Has OneGov Produced So Far?

GSA launched OneGov in April 2025 to enable agencies to access discounted software and AI products by presenting the federal government as a single customer rather than a collection of separate buyers. More than two dozen technology companies have since signed on, among them Adobe, OpenAI and ServiceNow. Some agreements carry temporary price cuts of 70 to 90 percent.

Deputy Administrator Mike Lynch identified $1.18 billion in savings in July. He said GSA is now looking at whether those same companies can supply products beyond software under the same agreements.

What Does the CORAS Agreement Add?

CORAS is the newest company to join OneGov. Its offering centers on GARY, an orchestrator that hands tasks to specialized software agents and routes every result to a human reviewer. The platform holds Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program High authorization and Impact Level 5 and 6 accreditation.

It features App Factory, which enables agencies to build mission-specific applications without custom development, shortening traditional app development timelines, GSA said.

What Other Tools Support the Effort?

In August 2025, GSA launched USAi to give federal staff a sandbox for testing AI tools. Shive said usage data from the platform will inform GSA’s next round of OneGov negotiations.

GSA published a playbook in June on elimination, optimization and automation. Shive said the aim is to get agencies thinking about modernization the same way.