HASC has unveiled a $1.15 trillion FY27 NDAA focused on DIB expansion

The bill supports the Army, Navy and Air Force procurement programs

The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 DOW Summer Service Summits will spotlight defense modernization priorities

The House Armed Services Committee has released its proposed $1.15 trillion National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2027, outlining measures to expand the defense industrial base and accelerate weapons production, Breaking Defense reported Tuesday.

As lawmakers advance the FY27 NDAA with a renewed focus on DIB expansion, force modernization and next-generation military capabilities, government and industry leaders are preparing to tackle many of the same priorities at the Potomac Officers Club’s DOW summits this summer. Save your seat now for the 2026 Army Summit, 2026 Air and Space Summit and 2026 Navy Summit and join defense officials, military leaders and contractors as they discuss acquisition priorities, emerging technologies and the future of joint force readiness.

HASC Chairman Mike Rogers, R-Ala., said the committee is focused on rebuilding manufacturing capacity and improving production speed for military systems. The committee is scheduled to mark up the bill on June 4.

The House panel’s NDAA came a month after President Trump released its FY 2027 budget request, which includes $1.5 trillion in funding for the Department of War, marking a 42 percent increase over current levels.

What Army Programs Would Receive Procurement Boosts Under FY27 NDAA?

The bill would add funding for Army aviation and ground systems, including six additional UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters and seven CH-47 Chinooks.

Lawmakers also proposed increasing funding for the Paladin howitzer program while shifting $127 million for the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft program from procurement into research and development accounts.

What Navy Procurement Priorities Did HASC Include in FY27 NDAA?

The legislation includes multiyear procurement authority for Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and fleet oilers.

The bill also would block the Navy from awarding a construction contract for the first Trump-class battleship until the Navy certifies the ship’s weapons systems meet technology readiness requirements.

Separately, lawmakers directed the Pentagon to submit an alternative munitions procurement plan for the Golden Dome missile defense initiative.

What Are the Bill’s Provisions for Air Force & Space Programs?

The committee would preserve restrictions on retiring the C-130 fleet and authorize additional funding for two C-130Js and four MH-139 helicopters.

The bill also proposes reducing research and development funding for the Collaborative Combat Aircraft program.

In space, the legislation would eliminate both the Space Development Agency and the Space Rapid Capabilities Office while establishing a Pentagon official to oversee positioning, navigation and timing programs, including alternatives to GPS satellites.

The NDAA also includes multiyear procurement authority for several missile systems, including Patriot PAC-3 interceptors, THAAD interceptors and Tomahawk cruise missiles.