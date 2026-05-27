The Department of the Navy has named William Mahan the service acquisition executive

Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao said Mahan will help deliver the “Golden Fleet” initiative

The 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27 will cover naval modernization topics

The Department of the Navy has selected William Mahan, a Senior Executive Service member, to perform the duties of assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition, or RDA.

As the Department of the Navy advances acquisition reform efforts and pursues major shipbuilding and modernization initiatives, government and industry leaders will gather at the 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27 to discuss the future of maritime readiness and naval innovation. The event will feature panel discussions on AI and digital transformation, naval modernization priorities, enterprise technology strategies and evolving approaches to network-centric warfighting. Sign up now!

Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao, a 2026 Wash100 awardee, announced on Tuesday the appointment of Mahan, who will serve as the senior acquisition executive for both the Navy and Marine Corps.

Who Is William Mahan?

Mahan is a former submarine officer who graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2003.

He also founded and led a defense engineering company that supported the Department of War in rapid prototyping, systems engineering and integration, acquisition management and flight testing.

“Restoring our maritime dominance requires bold leadership in warfighting acquisition,” Cao said. “Will Mahan is a proven leader who will help the Navy deliver the Golden Fleet to ensure our Sailors and Marines have what they need to fight and win when the nation calls.”

What Role Did Jason Potter Play?

Jason Potter, who had been performing the duties of assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition since July 2025, will resume his duties as principal civilian deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for RDA.

According to Cao, Potter helped establish portfolio acquisition executives and supported efforts to finalize a new shipbuilding plan.

“Jason provided vital leadership over the past year, including the establishment of Portfolio Acquisition Executives and getting an ambitious, yet achievable shipbuilding plan over the finish line,” Cao said. “I am incredibly grateful for his steady hand and unflinching commitment to the mission, and we are extremely fortunate to retain his expertise in our acquisition leadership team.”

How Is the Navy Advancing Acquisition & Shipbuilding Efforts?

Mahan assumes the acquisition leadership role as the Department of the Navy continues efforts to reform its acquisition organization and increase investments in the maritime industrial base.

The department said it is shifting from a compliance-based acquisition structure to a more agile, warfighter-focused model.

Mahan’s appointment came just weeks after the department unveiled its fiscal year 2027 shipbuilding plan, which includes investments in manned and unmanned platforms, including surface combatants, aircraft carriers, submarines, amphibious ships, combat logistics vessels and auxiliary ships.