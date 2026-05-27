NSF has relaunched the SBIR/STTR programs

The agency has also introduced a new scientific instrumentation pilot initiative

The effort supports NSF’s push to accelerate commercialization of emerging technologies

The National Science Foundation has committed $250 million to relaunch its Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs for deep-tech startups.

What Is NSF’s New Scientific Instrumentation Initiative?

NSF said Tuesday that the effort includes a $40 million pilot focused on next-generation scientific instrumentation and experimental platforms that could drive breakthroughs in science and engineering.

“Scientific breakthroughs cannot have transformative impacts without the tools to further develop and pursue them,” said Erwin Gianchandani, assistant director for technology, innovation and partnerships at NSF.

How Will the NSF SBIR/STTR Relaunch Support Startups?

The relaunched SBIR/STTR programs will provide non-dilutive funding to startups and small businesses developing high-risk, high-impact technologies with commercial and national security applications.

Funding opportunities include Phase I, Phase II, Fast-Track, Supplement and Strategic Breakthrough awards.

According to the newly released SBIR/STTR solicitation, Phase I awards may provide up to $305,000, while Phase II awards can reach $1.25 million. Strategic Breakthrough proposals for select Phase II companies may receive up to $30 million.

The solicitation follows the enactment of the Small Business Innovation and Economic Security Act.

Why Is NSF Expanding Its Commercialization Push?

The relaunch reflects NSF’s broader strategy to accelerate lab-to-market technology development through commercialization-focused initiatives.

Between fiscal years 2016 and 2025, NSF invested more than $2 billion in over 1,600 startups and small businesses through SBIR/STTR programs. According to NSF, those companies later raised nearly $36 billion in private investment and produced roughly 380 exits.

NSF has increasingly emphasized commercialization, translational research and technology scaling through multiple initiatives launched this year.

In May, the agency unveiled the $1.5 billion X-Labs program to support independent milestone-driven research organizations pursuing breakthrough technologies in areas such as quantum systems and advanced sensing.

The agency has also partnered with the Department of Labor on the TechAccess: AI-Ready America initiative to expand AI workforce development and regional adoption efforts, and launched a U.S.-Ireland commercialization initiative that aims to translate science and engineering research into market-ready technologies and viable businesses.

What Companies Need to Know About the Relaunched SBIR/STTR Programs

NSF said entrepreneurs must first submit a project pitch before receiving an invitation to submit a full Phase I proposal.

The solicitation states that companies may submit up to two project pitches per year and that NSF limits the number of pitches for the same technology to three total submissions.

The program remains open to startups in nearly all technology sectors. The first proposal deadline under the solicitation is July 27.

Additional deadlines are scheduled for Nov. 4, 2026, and March 4, 2027. After that, proposals will be due on the first Wednesday in November and the first Thursday in March each year.