The Army has expanded allied access to U.S. counter-drone technologies

Australia, Poland and South Korea have signed agreements for C-UAS marketplace access

The U.S. is seeking to boost interoperability and scale counter-drone production

The U.S. Army-led Joint Interagency Task Force 401 has expanded allied access to counter-unmanned aerial system technologies through new agreements with Australia, Poland and South Korea.

The agreements allow the three countries to procure counter-drone systems through the JIATF-401 drone defense marketplace. This is part of broader Pentagon efforts to accelerate allied interoperability and scale production of U.S.-made C-UAS technologies, the Army said Tuesday.

The products offered through the marketplace include low-collateral defeat effectors, radars, sensors and electronic warfare platforms.

The Army’s evolving counter-drone and interoperability priorities will be discussed at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18. Register now to hear Army and industry leaders examine modernization, operational integration and contracting efforts tied to meeting emerging battlefield requirements and supporting the Army 2030 goals.

How Does the JIATF-401 Marketplace Support Allied Defense?

Army Maj. Matt Mellor, lead acquisitions specialist for JIATF-401, said establishing partnerships for access to the marketplace helps aggregate allied demand for counter-drone technologies.

The new agreements build on similar partnerships with the United Kingdom and Romania.

“We are continuing to expand the market for counter-UAS,” said Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, director of JIATF-401. “We understand that our allies and partners want to purchase American-made counter-drone technologies.”

How Is JIATF-401 Accelerating Counter-Drone Procurement?

The effort follows several recent JIATF-401 initiatives aimed at speeding up counter-drone acquisition and deployment. In April, the task force completed its first marketplace purchases, including approximately $13 million in orders supporting U.S. Central Command, Joint Task Force Southern Border and homeland defense missions.

The organization also recently awarded Perennial Autonomy a potential $500 million contract to support enterprise-wide C-UAS operations. The award covers low-cost drone interceptors and autonomous systems designed to strengthen layered battlefield air defense.