NASA has completed the X-59 aircraft’s first supersonic flight

The aircraft is expected to conduct a Mach 1.4 mission conditions flight in the coming days

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NASA’s X-59 experimental aircraft has completed its first supersonic flight, reaching approximately Mach 1.1 and 43,400 feet during an 81-minute test flight conducted Friday at Edwards Air Force Base in California.

NASA’s X-59 has reached supersonic speeds, marking a major step in the agency’s quest for quiet supersonic flight. Explore how advancements like interoperable optical networks, commercial space relays and AI are shaping the future of aerospace at the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30. Save your seat today to hear expert panels and connect with leaders driving the next era of flight.

The space agency said Friday the milestone supports NASA’s Quesst mission, which seeks to demonstrate quiet supersonic flight and provide data that could help shape future regulations for commercial supersonic travel over land.

NASA test pilot Jim “Clue” Less flew the aircraft during the flight test, which evaluated handling characteristics at both subsonic and supersonic speeds. A NASA F-15 chase plane accompanied the X-59 during the mission.

What Did NASA Chief Jared Isaacman Say About X-59?

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said the aircraft is preparing for its quiet supersonic debut and noted the program has completed 16 flights over the past 90 days as testing progresses.

“In the coming days, we expect to take the next step and push to Mach 1.4,” noted Isaacman, a 2026 Wash100 awardee. “I’m grateful to the NASA team and Lockheed Martin Skunk Works for their help getting us to this point, and I hope this is the first of many collaborations as we rebuild NASA’s X-plane portfolio.”

What Does the 1st Supersonic Flight Mean for NASA’s X-59 Program?

The first supersonic flight marks a major step in the aircraft’s flight test campaign as NASA expands X-59’s operating envelope.

The agency said the aircraft is expected to conduct its first mission conditions flight in the coming days at approximately Mach 1.4 and 55,000 feet. Those conditions will support future community overflight tests designed to collect data on public perception of the aircraft’s reduced noise signature.

Michael Kratsios, assistant to the president for science and technology and director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, said the milestone demonstrates U.S. leadership in science, engineering and aerospace innovation.

“This achievement comes as the Trump Administration continues work to unleash supersonic flight and enable American ingenuity,” added Kratsios, a two-time Wash100 Award recipient.

What Is X-59?

X-59 is an experimental supersonic aircraft developed by Lockheed for NASA. It is designed to produce a gentle thump rather than a conventional sonic boom, which could allow commercial supersonic flights over populated areas in the future.

In February 2025, the agency performed electromagnetic testing to determine if the aircraft’s onboard systems would operate safely without interference. In October, NASA and Lockheed’s Skunk Works division conducted the initial X-59 flight test after performing a full-scale practice run in July.