NIST has issued an RFI on modernizing the National Vulnerability Database

Stakeholder comments on AI-enabled vulnerability management are due Oct. 13

The 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29 will explore AI adoption, cloud and more

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has issued a request for information seeking stakeholder input on modernizing the National Vulnerability Database , or NVD, as artificial intelligence reshapes the vulnerability management landscape.

As federal agencies examine how artificial intelligence is transforming cybersecurity and vulnerability management, government and industry leaders will gather at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29 to discuss AI adoption, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity and workforce enablement. Register now to gain firsthand insights from leaders shaping federal civilian modernization priorities.

According to a notice published Wednesday in the Federal Register, NIST will accept comments on the RFI through Oct. 13.

What Is the NIST National Vulnerability Database?

NVD is a standards-based vulnerability management repository that NIST established and operates for the U.S. government. It serves as a foundational resource for vulnerability management, software security, compliance automation and cybersecurity risk analysis across the public and private sectors.

The database ingests common vulnerabilities and exposures records within roughly an hour of publication through automated processes. NIST analysts then enrich those records with additional context, including severity scores and affected product versions, which users and security tools can access through the NVD’s web interface or through automated mechanisms.

What Questions Is NIST Asking Through the RFI?

NIST organized the RFI around seven topic areas and is asking respondents to address any or all of the following:

Vulnerability management process — Where automation could ease bottlenecks in the vulnerability lifecycle, and which tasks should still require human review

— Where automation could ease bottlenecks in the vulnerability lifecycle, and which tasks should still require human review Vulnerability information dissemination — What tools, standards and processes are needed to responsibly share vulnerability data with developers and other stakeholders

— What tools, standards and processes are needed to responsibly share vulnerability data with developers and other stakeholders Risk assessment and prioritization — How AI could improve contextual risk prioritization, transparency and interoperability across the broader vulnerability ecosystem

— How AI could improve contextual risk prioritization, transparency and interoperability across the broader vulnerability ecosystem Remediation development, deployment and monitoring — What standards, safeguards and organizational structures are needed to manage AI-generated remediations

— What standards, safeguards and organizational structures are needed to manage AI-generated remediations Vulnerability data and standards — How to improve the quality, governance and machine-readability of vulnerability data

— How to improve the quality, governance and machine-readability of vulnerability data Development processes — How organizations can integrate AI-enabled tools into development workflows to proactively manage vulnerabilities

— How organizations can integrate AI-enabled tools into development workflows to proactively manage vulnerabilities Vision for the NVD — What capabilities, services and metrics should guide the NVD’s evolution over the next five years

What Other Cybersecurity Guidance Has NIST Recently Advanced?

The NVD-focused RFI follows other efforts by NIST this year to update federal cybersecurity guidance across different segments of the community. In April, NIST released draft guidance to help small businesses strengthen their cybersecurity posture amid increasing threats.