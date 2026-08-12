The National Nuclear Security Administration has extended Savannah River Nuclear Solutions' contract to manage the Savannah River Site

The NNSA exercised its option to keep management and operations of SRS under SRNS until Sept. 27, 2027

The extension is worth up to $2.3 billion and is intended for operational continuity until the NNSA finalizes a longer-term procurement process

The National Nuclear Security Administration has exercised the final option period under its contract with Savannah River Nuclear Solutions LLC, keeping the company in charge of managing and operating the Savannah River Site through Sept. 30, 2027, the Department of Energy announced Monday.

The extension, part of DOE/NNSA's broader nuclear security mission, carries an estimated value of $2.3 billion.

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What Brought About the Extension of the SRS Contract?

The DOE said the move is designed to preserve workforce continuity at the South Carolina site while the NNSA works through a separate, longer-term procurement process for the same contract requirement.

The extension comes several months after NNSA issued a request for proposals on Feb. 27 seeking a new management and operating contractor for SRS. That solicitation drew responses in May, and the agency is now in the process of reviewing the submissions to determine the site's next long-term contract holder.

What Are the Details of the SRS Management Contract?

The contract dates back 2022, when the DOE awarded a team led by Fluor a contract worth up to $12 billion to keep managing and operating the Savannah River Site in South Carolina for another five years. Under the agreement, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions would continue its environmental management and waste cleanup work at the nuclear facility through September 2027, under an award structured with a four-year base period and a one-year option. Fluor's own share of the total reimbursable contract value was estimated at $4.5 billion.