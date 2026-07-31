The National Reconnaissance Office has launched its NROL-95 mission into orbit

The agency has so far launched four NROL missions this year in

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carried the NROL-95 satellite into space on Thursday

The National Reconnaissance Office announced Thursday that it has sent the NROL-95 mission into orbit under the National Security Space Launch program.

The mission lifted off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Thursday. The NRO carried out the launch in coordination with U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s System Delta 80 and Space Launch Delta 45.

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What Is the Significance of the NROL-95 Space Mission?

Col. Kathryn Cantu, director of NRO’s Office of Space Launch and mission director for NROL-95, said the partnership with the Space Force and SSC allows the NRO to rapidly deploy resilient intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities while maintaining the adaptability needed to respond to shifting threats.

NROL-95 represents the third NRO mission launched with SpaceX under the National Security Space Launch Phase 2 contract, which was awarded in August 2020. The NSSL program was formed by the SSC and NRO to guarantee ongoing assured access to space for national security missions. System Delta 80, based at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, manages and oversees the program.

What Are the Other Recent NRO Missions?

NROL-95 continues a pattern of expanding launch activity for NRO, which has deployed hundreds of satellites in recent years to build what the agency calls the largest and most capable government satellite constellation in U.S. history. Officials expect that pace to continue climbing throughout 2026.

The agency has already logged several other proliferated missions this year. NROL-105, NRO’s 12th proliferated mission, launched Jan. 16. NROL-172, the agency’s 13th proliferated mission and the second flown under NSSL Phase 3 Lane 1, followed on May 11 in partnership with SSC. On June 19, the agency’s third launch of 2026 and 14th proliferated mission, NROL-179, lifted off.