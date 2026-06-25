NSF has unveiled the five new design teams to join the four previously-selected projects that will work on the National Quantum Virtual Laboratory program

Some of the research groups are led by the University of California, Los Angeles, and Yale University

Each project will receive a $4 million grant over two years

The National Science Foundation on Wednesday named five additional design teams for the National Quantum Virtual Laboratory program.

The new teams were chosen roughly a year after NSF announced the first four teams it selected to design the virtual research facility. Each of the nine groups will be granted $4 million over two years.

What Is the National Quantum Virtual Laboratory?

NQVL is being established under the National Quantum Initiative Act, which aims to maintain U.S. leadership in the field through early technology adoption and accelerated implementation of quantum science in society. The priorities of the NQVL program are establishing a central coordination hub, launching quantum-related demonstration projects and supporting transformative quantum system advancements.

In 2024, NSF selected five pilot projects for the NQVL program. Stony Brook University was one of the grant recipients leading a group comprised of Brookhaven National Laboratory, Yale University and Columbia University. Their task was to develop a quantum network for long-distance communication systems.

What Are the New Selected Projects for NQVL?

A team from the University of California, Los Angeles proposed to co-design quantum error-correcting codes to create a a 60 logical-qubit, fault-tolerant quantum computer.

The University of Oregon, Eugene, will lead another group that will develop an attosecond synchronized photonic entanglement network, which would carry data in a distance of 60 miles with a speed of about 100,000 faster than existing quantum networks.

Ohio State University will collaborate with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Chicago to design a quantum testbed that employs multi-qubit entanglement to measure molecular and solid-state materials.

Yale University and experts from Southern Connecticut State University, Princeton University and University of Maryland, College Park named their design the ERASE project, which focuses on harnessing “erasure flag” qubits to address performance errors in quantum computers.

The University of Michigan will work on developing plug and quantum-sense chips from quantum photonic integrated circuits to make high-precision quantum measurements more usable in industry, government and society.

The teams are collaborating with various federal laboratories and more than 24 companies in the defense and computing industries.