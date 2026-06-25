FDA is seeking industry input ahead of a planned IT infrastructure services procurement

The agency is asking for feedback on structuring project pricing to minimize scope overlap and duplicate costs

FDA is considering a hybrid pricing model combining fixed-price, variable pricing and billable-hour services

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a request for information to identify potential vendors capable of supporting the agency’s anticipated IT infrastructure services contract .

The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 3 will bring together federal health leaders to discuss FY27 priorities, AI adoption, digital modernization and expanding access to care. Sign up now.

What Is the Purpose of the RFI?

According to the sources sought notice published Saturday on SAM.gov, FDA intends to determine whether industry sources can meet the agency’s anticipated IT infrastructure support requirements.

What Pricing Approach Is FDA Considering?

FDA is seeking industry feedback on a proposed three-tier hybrid pricing structure The model includes firm-fixed-price, or FFP, terms for baseline operations, variable FFP terms for fluctuating operational volume and billable hours for non-business-as-usual projects.

The agency also requested input on how contractors typically define boundaries between variable fixed-price work and billable-hour projects to avoid overlap, scope creep or duplicate charges.

What Services Are Under Review?

FDA is also seeking feedback on pricing for transition-in activities, end-of-life lifecycle management and contractor responsibilities tied to agency-funded hardware and equipment, including planning, deployment and decommissioning.

The agency further asked whether vendors can assume and manage an existing colocation data center lease covering approximately 5,300 square feet of leased space in Ashburn, Virginia.

Responses to the notice are due on July 3.