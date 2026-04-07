The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has released its 13th Annual Statistical Transparency Report detailing the intelligence community’s use of national security surveillance authorities in 2025.

The report, published April 1, provides statistics and context on the use of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, National Security Letters and other authorities and outlines oversight measures designed to protect privacy and civil liberties.

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What Does the Report Reveal About FISA Section 702 Activity?

The report shows an increase in the number of FISA Section 702 targets, continuing trends observed in prior reports.

Meanwhile, the number of U.S. person query terms used by the National Security Agency, CIA and National Counterterrorism Center remained relatively stable. The FBI also recorded a slight increase in U.S. person queries compared with the prior year, though levels remained below historical figures due to strengthened policy controls and reforms.

ODNI noted that the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court issued three Section 702 orders during the reporting period, including approvals for renewal certifications and a new counternarcotics certification.

Why Did ODNI Release the Transparency Report?

The report is in compliance with the requirements of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978, which established judicial and congressional oversight of foreign intelligence surveillance while preserving the secrecy required to monitor national security threats.

Tulsi Gabbard, director of national intelligence and a 2026 Wash100 Award winner, also declassified the report to improve transparency and accountability and help the public better understand intelligence operations.