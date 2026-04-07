Office of the Director of National Intelligence logo. ODNI issued the 13th Annual Intelligence Community Transparency Report
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence revealed in its 13th Annual Statistical Transparency Report that the number of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act Section 702 targets in 2025 increased.
Logo: Office of the Director of National Intelligence
/

ODNI Transparency Report Reveals Increased FISA Activity in 2025

2 mins read

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has released its 13th Annual Statistical Transparency Report detailing the intelligence community’s use of national security surveillance authorities in 2025.

The report, published April 1, provides statistics and context on the use of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, National Security Letters and other authorities and outlines oversight measures designed to protect privacy and civil liberties.

ODNI Transparency Report Reveals Increased FISA Activity in 2025

Gain a better understanding of the challenges that the intelligence community is facing and how industry can support its mission at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Intel Summit on Sept. 24. Leaders from intelligence agencies, including the CIA, will speak about modernization, the integration of advanced technologies into operations and other critical topics. Get your tickets today.

What Does the Report Reveal About FISA Section 702 Activity?

The report shows an increase in the number of FISA Section 702 targets, continuing trends observed in prior reports.

Meanwhile, the number of U.S. person query terms used by the National Security Agency, CIA and National Counterterrorism Center remained relatively stable. The FBI also recorded a slight increase in U.S. person queries compared with the prior year, though levels remained below historical figures due to strengthened policy controls and reforms.

ODNI noted that the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court issued three Section 702 orders during the reporting period, including approvals for renewal certifications and a new counternarcotics certification.

Why Did ODNI Release the Transparency Report?

The report is in compliance with the requirements of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978, which established judicial and congressional oversight of foreign intelligence surveillance while preserving the secrecy required to monitor national security threats.

Tulsi Gabbard, director of national intelligence and a 2026 Wash100 Award winner, also declassified the report to improve transparency and accountability and help the public better understand intelligence operations.

Related Articles

U.S. Air Force logo. The Air Force is developing the Aerospace Readiness Enterprise System to modernize aircrew management.
Air Force Advances ARES Platform to Modernize Aircrew Management

The U.S. Air Force is developing the Aerospace Readiness Enterprise System, or ARES, to modernize how the service manages aircrew operations. As the Air Force advances initiatives like ARES to modernize operations and unify data, broader digital transformation efforts continue to shape the defense landscape. Register now for the 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22 and hear experts explore enterprise IT, cyber, AI and other technologies redefining mission readiness. What Is ARES? The Air Force said Monday ARES aims to deliver a unified digital platform for aircrew scheduling, training and evaluation across the service’s flying enterprise. The initiative aligns

ORNL COO Ann Weaver. Ann Weaver has been appointed chief operating officer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.
Ann Weaver Named COO of Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Ann Weaver has been appointed chief operating officer of Oak Ridge National Laboratory, marking the start of her tenure as the facility’s deputy for operations and executive vice president of operations for UT-Battelle. Weaver succeeds Balendra Sutharshan, ORNL said Monday. What Will Weaver Oversee as ORNL COO? Weaver will manage a broad portfolio covering facilities, infrastructure, business services and IT. In addition, she will lead the development of integrated operational plans aligned with the laboratory’s scientific priorities and those of the Department of Energy, or DOE. ORNL Director Stephen Streiffer said Weaver has been instrumental in developing the organization’s infrastructure and operational capabilities.

Department of War logo. DOW issued a presolicitation for the potential five-year, $1.4 billion RETS IDIQ contract vehicle.
Pentagon Issues Presolicitation for Potential $1.4B R&D Engineering IDIQ

The Department of War has announced plans to launch a competition for a potential five-year, $1.4 billion multiple-award contract vehicle to provide research, development, test and evaluation engineering and technical support, or RETS, for the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering, or OUSW(R&E). According to a presolicitation notice published Friday on SAM.gov, the proposed RETS indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract will be competed as a total small business set-aside program. What Is the Scope of the RETS IDIQ Contract? According to a draft performance work statement, the RETS IDIQ contract will support classified and unclassified programs on multiple