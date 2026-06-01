Blue Origin has received a Space Force NSSL Phase 3 Lane 1 task order for an NRO launch mission

The task order covers one NRO launch from Cape Canaveral between late 2027 and early 2028

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Blue Origin has received a task order from the U.S. Space Force under the third phase of the National Security Space Launch program’s initial lane to provide launch services for the National Reconnaissance Office.

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Space Systems Command said Friday the NRO Task Order-4, or NTO-4, award supports the delivery of additional space capability to NRO and follows a New Glenn vehicle anomaly that occurred during an integrated vehicle hot fire test on Thursday, May 28.

USSF Col. Eric Zarybnisky, acting portfolio acquisition executive for space access, said the NSSL program will continue working with Blue Origin to determine the cause of the anomaly and implement corrective actions.

What Is the Scope of the Task Order?

The NTO-4 task order covers one launch of an NRO mission set scheduled for completion between the fourth quarter of calendar year 2027 and the first quarter of calendar year 2028.

Blue Origin will conduct the launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

In 2024, Blue Origin, SpaceX and United Launch Alliance won spots on the potential $5.6 billion NSSL Phase 3 Lane 1 contract for launch services. The following year, the three companies received approximately $13.68 billion in NSSL contracts for the program’s Phase 3 Lane 2.

How Does the Phase 3 Lane 1 Program Support Mission Requirements?

USSF Lt. Col. Doug Downs, system program manager for space launch procurement within SSC’s System Delta 80, said the contract provides a mechanism to deliver space capability to warfighters in support of national defense missions.

“Our Phase 3 Lane 1 program affords the best opportunity for our space vehicle customers to balance risk posture with effective solutions to provide the optimal level of mission success and value,” added Downs.

SSC said certification is not required for Lane 1 missions. To qualify for a Lane 1 award, a launch service provider must be onboarded to the Lane 1 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract and complete one successful flight before becoming eligible to bid on Lane 1 missions.