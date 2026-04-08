Capella Space logo. Capella will build two satellites to test advanced RF and secure comms under SDA’s HALO program.
Capella will build two satellites to test advanced RF and secure comms under SDA’s HALO program.
Logo: Capella Space
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SDA Awards HALO Contract to Capella Space for LEO Tactical Comms Demo

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The Space Development Agency has awarded a $48.9 million prototype agreement to Capella Space under its Hybrid Acquisition for Proliferated Low Earth Orbit, or HALO, Europa Track 1 program to demonstrate next-generation LEO tactical communications capabilities.

SDA Awards HALO Contract to Capella Space for LEO Tactical Comms Demo

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The firm-fixed-price other transaction agreement calls for the design and development of two space vehicles equipped with advanced radio frequency payloads, mission-specific waveforms and secure ground-to-space integration systems, SDA said Tuesday.

What Will Capella Demonstrate Under HALO Europa?

Capella, acquired by IonQ in July 2025, will focus on advancing tactical waveform performance, adaptive beamforming and secure communications in LEO, supporting SDA’s effort to develop resilient, end-to-end space-based connectivity for warfighters. The demonstrations are slated for completion by November 2027.

The Track 1 effort centers on purpose-built space vehicles designed specifically for demonstration missions, enabling the agency to test emerging capabilities in a dedicated environment.

SDA Acting Director GP Sandhoo said the Track 1 approach complements Track 2 efforts, which leverage existing commercial satellite constellations to conduct demonstrations alongside operational missions.

How Does the Award Advance SDA’s HALO Program?

The award marks SDA’s second prototype agreement under the HALO Europa program, following a Track 2 award to AST SpaceMobile in February to demonstrate tactical satellite communications using its BlueBird constellation.

HALO operates similarly to an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity model. Members of the HALO pool are eligible to compete for future prototype orders to test technologies and methodologies that could later be integrated into the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture.

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