Treasury CIO Sam Corcos picks up three acting titles across GSA

The added roles span Technology Transformation Services, FAS and Login.gov

The 2026 FedCiv Summit will explore AI adoption, OneGov and more

Sam Corcos , chief information officer at the Department of the Treasury, has assumed three roles at the General Services Administration , FedScoop reported Monday.

As GSA continues to reshape its technology leadership amid ongoing modernization efforts, government and industry leaders will convene at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29 to discuss AI adoption, federal shared services, digital labor and IT modernization. The event will also feature a panel discussion about GSA’s OneGov strategy. Sign up now to learn more about the federal procurement initiative and other civilian agency priorities.

What Are Corcos’ New Roles at GSA?

According to GSA, Corcos now serves as acting director of Technology Transformation Services, acting deputy commissioner for the Federal Acquisition Service and acting assistant commissioner of Login.gov.

A GSA spokesperson addressed the administration’s broader goals for TTS under Corcos’ leadership.

“The Trump Administration is focused on making government more effective, efficient, and responsive, and TTS will continue to be an important part of that effort. We are confident that Sam will help advance that mission,” the spokesperson said.

Who Is Sam Corcos?

Corcos is the Treasury Department’s CIO, a post he assumed in May 2025. He joined Treasury as a special adviser in March 2025 after entering the federal government as a member of the Department of Government Efficiency.

Before his federal service, Corcos co-founded Levels , a health technology company. According to his LinkedIn profile, he also co-founded and served as chief technology officer at CarDash and Sightline Maps.

How Does the Appointment Build on Recent GSA Leadership Moves?

Corcos succeeds Gregory Barbaccia , a 2026 Wash100 awardee who was named acting director of Technology Transformation Services in May while continuing to serve as federal CIO.