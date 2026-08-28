The Marine Corps has released its FY26 GCE 2040 framework

Five modernization pillars and a phased 2026-2040 timeline anchor the update

USMC Maj. Gen. Mark Cunningham will speak at the 2026 Intel Summit on Sept. 24

The U.S. Marine Corps has released the fiscal year 2026 update to its Ground Combat Element, or GCE, 2040 framework , outlining priorities to develop a modular, technology-enabled ground force designed to dominate peer-level combat through 2040.

As the Marine Corps works to integrate artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and advanced sensing into future ground formations, the data and decision advantages these technologies promise depend on how securely they can be fielded. Maj. Gen. Mark Cunningham, director of intelligence at the USMC, is set to speak at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Intel Summit on Sept. 24, which will feature panel discussions about agentic AI and quantum risk in classified environments, OSINT and cybersecurity in the agentic AI era. Reserve your spot now to join the conversation.

USMC said Wednesday the framework operates within the service’s Force Design initiatives and moves the GCE 2040 concept from its initial baseline vision to actionable modernization priorities.

What Is the Purpose of the GCE 2040 Framework?

The document guides USMC’s investments in GCE through 2040 and informs the service’s Program Objective Memorandum planning process.

The framework focuses on formations built around the Marine division that can operate amid AI-enabled decision systems, autonomous platforms and networked fires, while addressing vulnerabilities such technologies could introduce, including electromagnetic spectrum denial and cyber intrusion.

Lt. Gen. Jay Bargeron , deputy commandant for plans, policies and operations at USMC, said GCE must be enabled by cutting-edge technology while remaining fundamentally human-centric.

“While we will aggressively pursue innovations in artificial intelligence, robotics, and multi-domain fires, we will never lose sight of the fact that the individual Marine is our most critical asset. The courage, adaptability, and unwavering will to win of our warfighters are the true source of our combat power,” Bargeron added.

What Are the 5 Pillars of Modernization?

The framework identifies five interconnected pillars intended to guide the GCE’s transformation:

Human-centered warfighting: Prioritizes the training, education and ethos Marines need to operate on a complex, high-tech battlefield

Prioritizes the training, education and ethos Marines need to operate on a complex, high-tech battlefield Lethality: Focuses on expanding organic fire support, integrating joint fires and broadening sensing capabilities across domains

Focuses on expanding organic fire support, integrating joint fires and broadening sensing capabilities across domains Endurance: Addresses force protection through all-domain defense, resilient logistics and signature management to sustain operations against a peer adversary

Addresses force protection through all-domain defense, resilient logistics and signature management to sustain operations against a peer adversary Decision advantage: Pursues human-machine teaming and AI-enabled systems to speed decision-making and shift risk from Marines to unmanned platforms

Pursues human-machine teaming and AI-enabled systems to speed decision-making and shift risk from Marines to unmanned platforms Modularity: Centers on the Marine Air-Ground Task Force construct to allow commanders to tailor force composition to specific missions and threats

What Is the Implementation Timeline for the Framework?

The Marine Corps plans to phase the GCE’s transformation across three overlapping periods:

Near-term (2026-2030): Builds on ongoing Force Design modernization, emphasizing investment in lethality , survivability , command and control , AI , and unmanned systems

Builds on ongoing modernization, emphasizing investment in , , , , and Mid-term (2031-2035): Expands artificial intelligence and autonomous system integration, matures counter-drone capabilities and upgrades regimental and division headquarters to integrate Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control

Expands and integration, matures capabilities and upgrades regimental and division headquarters to integrate Long-range (2036-2040): Envisions an AI-enabled, edge-computing GCE with widespread human-machine teaming and dispersed formations designed to provide the joint force a decisive advantage on contested littoral terrain

How Does GCE 2040 Align With Ongoing Marine Corps Modernization Efforts?

The Ground Combat Element 2040 framework builds on a series of initiatives the Marine Corps has advanced throughout the year to prepare ground forces for multi-domain, contested environments. The service has moved forward with next-generation reconnaissance vehicle prototyping to replace its aging light armored fleet, while also standing up a robotics integration group to centralize training and standardization for unmanned systems across the force.

At the squad level, USMC has expedited the training and fielding of organic counter-drone systems to close capability gaps against evolving aerial threats, and it continues to test AI-driven battle management capabilities aimed at improving sensor-to-shooter integration across distributed forces.

These efforts are underpinned by a broader push to evaluate advanced networking software that connects platforms, networks and sensors across the joint force, alongside a zero trust cybersecurity mandate intended to secure tactical-edge communications in contested environments.