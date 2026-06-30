The U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command has deemed L3Harris Technologies’ Meadowlands satellite-jamming system fit for operational use

The system is a compact counter communication system with upgraded open software architecture and remote capabilities

L3Harris delivered its first production unit of Meadowlands in December

The U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command announced Friday that it formally accepted L3Harris Technologies’ Meadowlands ground-based satellite counter communication system for operational use.

The delivery comes six months after L3Harris handed over its first Meadowlands production unit to the command’s Mission Delta 3 Space Electromagnetic Warfare unit.

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What Is the Meadowlands System?

CCS Meadowlands is a compact and light system designed to jam adversarial satellite communications using remote capabilities, automation technologies and an upgraded open software architecture. In May 2025, U.S. Space Force Guardians commenced training on the CCS.

How Important Are Electromagnetic Warfare Systems to the USSF?

According to the Space Operations Command, the system allows up to 300 percent increase in simultaneous remote mission management. “Our Guardians are at the forefront of joint operations, so we are fielding capability that best enables their success and the success of the joint force,” said USSF Col. Angelo Fernandez, commander of the MD 3 Space Electromagnetic Warfare unit. “Every day, Space Force electromagnetic warfare forces become better organized, trained, equipped, and mentally prepared to operate in hostile environments,” he added.