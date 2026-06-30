GAO has identified 10 remaining priority recommendations for NTIA

Recommendations address spectrum management, cybersecurity and broadband programs

The 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29 will examine AI, cloud and more

The Government Accountability Office has called on the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to implement its remaining priority recommendations, saying the actions could improve the agency’s operations across spectrum management, IT modernization, cybersecurity and broadband programs.

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In a report publicly released Monday, GAO said NTIA has implemented one of the 11 priority recommendations identified in July 2025, leaving 10 priority recommendations open as of May.

What Are GAO’s Recommendations to Manage RF Spectrum & Cybersecurity Risks?

GAO recommended that NTIA, in consultation with the Federal Communications Commission and other relevant federal agencies, monitor and update its collaboration guidance for radio frequency spectrum management. It also recommended that NTIA establish shared procedures for designing spectrum studies used during domestic and international spectrum management activities to strengthen interagency collaboration and better position the United States at international spectrum conferences.

For spectrum infrastructure cybersecurity, GAO said NTIA relies on multiple custom IT systems that are outdated despite awarding modernization contracts in 2024. GAO recommended that the agency implement key planning and cybersecurity practices as it modernizes those systems to better support the success of its IT modernization efforts.

What Is GAO’s Recommendation Regarding Federal Broadband Programs?

GAO recommended that NTIA improve how it communicates the financial sustainability of broadband projects to Congress and continue strengthening collaboration with other federal agencies that provide broadband funding. The agency said these actions would help inform Congress about NTIA’s grant programs and reduce potential waste in federal broadband initiatives.

The congressional watchdog noted that from 2020 through 2024, statutes appropriated more than $82 billion for broadband programs administered by multiple agencies to expand broadband access, particularly in rural communities and on tribal lands.

How Does the GAO Report Align With NTIA’s Recent Modernization Efforts?

The latest GAO report builds on the watchdog’s earlier recommendations for strengthening NTIA’s operations. In May 2025, GAO separately called on NTIA to develop and implement an organizationwide risk assessment, establish a data governance plan and adopt leading cybersecurity and interoperability practices to enhance the agency’s spectrum and broadband operations.

NTIA has since continued advancing several modernization initiatives. The agency launched Spectrum.gov, a centralized website that consolidates federal spectrum resources for policymakers, spectrum managers, industry stakeholders and the public. NTIA also introduced its Space Launch Frequency Coordination Portal to streamline federal reviews of spectrum requests from commercial space launch providers and advanced efforts to repurpose the 2.7 GHz band for commercial use while supporting U.S. leadership in 6G technology.