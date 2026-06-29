USSTRATCOM has launched ETHEREAL FORGE to accelerate electromagnetic warfare capability deployment

The initiative advances rapid, software-centric testing and fielding and supports MOSA-compatible systems

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U.S. Strategic Command has launched the ETHEREAL FORGE initiative to speed up the deployment of advanced electromagnetic warfare capabilities and strengthen EM spectrum operational effectiveness.

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What Is ETHEREAL FORGE?

ETHEREAL FORGE is a USSTRATCOM initiative designed to accelerate the maturation and fielding of software-centric electromagnetic warfare capabilities. It establishes a standardized infrastructure to support a modular ecosystem of applications, enabling operators to tailor electromagnetic spectrum operations systems to mission-specific needs.

The congressionally funded initiative is led by USSTRATCOM’s Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Center, or JEC, and aims to reduce time-to-field for EW capabilities by providing an operationally relevant environment for testing and development.

ETHEREAL FORGE is focused on advancing Modular Open Systems Approach-compatible systems to help the U.S. and its allies rapidly upgrade systems to maintain technological advantage.

What Did USSTRATCOM Officials Say About ETHEREAL FORGE?

“The electromagnetic spectrum is critical maneuver space, not a warfighting domain; it is the connective tissue that binds together every other domain,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. AnnMarie Anthony, the JEC director. “ETHEREAL FORGE creates a structured, funded mechanism to test innovative solutions to complex EMS challenges and provide acquisition decision-makers with the operationally informed data that they need to move quickly.”

Anthony added that every warfighting domain depends on EMS and said ETHEREAL FORGE supports maintaining advantage in that space.

Air Force Lt. Col. Duc Bui, project manager for ETHEREAL FORGE, said existing electromagnetic warfare capabilities and platforms are aging and present increased risk to the Joint Force and allies.

Bui described ETHEREAL FORGE as a “paradigm shift” in fielding capabilities and emphasized its role in denying adversaries while ensuring friendly forces maintain access to EMS.

How Does the Military Advance Electromagnetic Warfare Modernization?

In 2025, the U.S. Army unveiled a new strategy and implemented a refined modernization approach to strengthen electromagnetic warfare capabilities.

The Army’s Program Executive Office-Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors also demonstrated several intelligence, electromagnetic warfare and surveillance products at the joint Project Convergence Capstone 5 experimentation event, allowing decision makers to identify, assess and refine requirements that advance future military readiness.