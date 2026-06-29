President Trump has nominated Lance Schroyer to lead ICE

Schroyer has served as a senior adviser at DHS and led immigration enforcement coordination under the 287(g) program

The Potomac Officers Club will host the 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 12

President Donald Trump has nominated Lance Schroyer, a law enforcement operations leader, to serve as director of the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The latest nomination at ICE comes as the Potomac Officers Club prepares to host the 2026 Homeland Security Summit, which will bring together federal and industry leaders to discuss artificial intelligence, cyber defense and operational capabilities across DHS agencies, including ICE. Reserve your seat now for the Nov. 12 event!

Trump announced Schroyer’s nomination in a Truth Social post, highlighting his more than three decades of law enforcement experience and service in Oklahoma and the U.S. Marine Corps.

What Did DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin Say About Schroyer’s Nomination?

In a statement published Saturday, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said President Trump’s selection of Schroyer reflects confidence in his extensive law enforcement experience and leadership in large-scale immigration enforcement operations.

He pointed to Schroyer’s work with state and federal partners under the 287(g) program and his role in coordinating immigration enforcement efforts in Oklahoma.

Mullin also emphasized that Schroyer’s experience would strengthen ICE operations and urged the Senate to move quickly on his confirmation.

Who Is Lance Schroyer?

Schroyer is a former U.S. Marine who currently serves as senior adviser to the DHS Secretary, where he supports strategic coordination of immigration enforcement and interagency collaboration across law enforcement agencies.

He previously served as a major at the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, overseeing specialized units focused on emergency response, civil disturbance operations, threat assessment and other public safety missions. He is also a former Oklahoma State Trooper.

According to DHS, Schroyer’s career includes crisis management and disaster response; task force development; and leadership in immigration enforcement initiatives supported by the 287(g) program.