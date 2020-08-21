USAF Launches Digital University to Enhance IT & Cybersecurity Training; Master Sgt. James Crocker Quoted

US Air Force

The U.S. Air Force has projected to launch its Digital University by the end of 2020, which will enhance training for front-line IT and cybersecurity workers, FedScoop reported on Friday.

“With Digital University, we are able to democratize technical training across the Air Force and we are already seeing impressive results as Airmen gain the necessary skills to meet our digital modernization and growth needs,” said Master Sgt. James Crocker, BESPIN’s chief technology officer.

The online university has been made available to airman in a beta version, and will develop its catalog of courses to upskill the workforce. The Digital University was developed as a part of the “Digital Air Force” strategy.

The strategy was developed to consolidate IT networks and increase the technical acumen across the entire department. Business and Enterprise Systems Product Innovation (BESPIN) will host the beta version.

The skills-based courses will focus on tactical operators of IT networks and cybersecurity missions on a day-to-day basis to strengthen their skills and provide digital literacy through the courses.

“At a time of accelerated digital transformation, we are committed to nurturing innovation and delivering the best possible training to our Airmen,” Crocker added.

In addition, The U.S. Space Force will require draw upon the aspects of the Digital University to enable its workforce to pass a minimum level of training to prove their knowledge, skills and capabilities, and become digitally fluent, Federal News Network reported on Friday.

U.S. Air Force MG Kim Crider, mobilization assistant to the chief of Space Operations, has developed a strategy to integrate the Digital University that will provide a minimum level of education to Space Force servicemembers and civilians.

About Digital University

Digital University is a critical initiative of the Air Force’s broader “Digital Air Force” strategy, which kicked off in early 2020. The primary focus of this strategy is to consolidate and advance Air Force IT systems while creating better data efficiencies across the entire organization.