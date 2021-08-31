Leidos Invests in Facility Construction of Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering

Leidos has made a $1 million donation to support the construction of an academic and residential facility in Huntsville, Alabama, in an effort to help the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering (ASCTE) pursue advancements in technology.

The investment is also meant to underscore the company's commitment to the state students' science, technology, engineering and mathematics education, Leidos said Monday.

"This donation is our commitment to the future," said Roger Krone, chairman and CEO of Leidos and a previous Wash100 Award recipient. "It also addresses the ongoing need for a 21st century workforce of skilled science and engineering professionals."

According to the company, ASCTE is the only U.S. public high school whose academic disciplines were integrated with cyber technology and engineering. Its active promotion of STEM education for a diverse student population is also noted.

"Support from Leidos and other industry partners helps us provide a robust program to educate future industry professionals and leaders," commented Matt Massey, president of ASCTE.