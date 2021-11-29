Shalanda Young Nominated as Permanent OMB Director

President Biden plans to nominate Shalanda Young, deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget, to become the permanent leader of the agency.

Young has been performing the responsibilities of OMB director on an acting basis since March when she was confirmed by the Senate as deputy director, the White House said Wednesday.

In her current role, she advises the Biden administration on the federal budget process and helps oversee the implementation of regulations and policies across the executive branch.

Young previously served as staff director of the House Appropriations Committee and a presidential management fellow at the National Institute of Health.

Biden also announced his intent to formally nominate Nani Coloretti, senior vice president at the Urban Institute, as OMB deputy director.

Coloretti has experience working for the federal government, having held senior positions at the departments of Housing and Urban Development and Treasury and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.