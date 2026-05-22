The Air Force has proposed a $338.8 billion FY27 budget request

The proposal includes major funding increases for Space Force operations

Air Force leaders said the request prioritizes readiness and modernization

Senior leaders of the Department of the Air Force testified before lawmakers that the service branch’s $338.8 billion fiscal year 2027 budget request is intended to strengthen readiness, modernize capabilities and address growing operational demands in air and space missions.

Modernization remains a major focus of the Air Force’s 2027 budget proposal as the service continues investing in advanced technologies and mission readiness. Hear how Air Force, Space Force and industry leaders are shaping the future of air and space operations at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30. Register now.

How Does the DAF Proposal Allocate Funds?

The proposal, which follows President Donald Trump’s broader FY 2027 defense budget request released in April, includes $267.7 billion for the Air Force and $71.1 billion for the Space Force and would increase overall department funding by $92.5 billion above current spending levels if approved by Congress, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center said Thursday. The request also expands operations and maintenance funding by 23 percent, covering flying hours, munitions, infrastructure and advanced training.

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink , a 2026 Wash100 Award winner, said the budget proposal also raises foundational readiness investments by 34 percent.

“We’re also looking at ways to operate more efficiently by accelerating decision-making, reducing barriers to entry for industry and leveraging innovative contract structures,” Meink said.

How Does the Proposed DAF Budget Address Modernization?

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach said the budget would accelerate modernization programs, including the F-47 fighter aircraft and Collaborative Combat Aircraft initiatives.

“We are upgrading our current fighter fleet to ensure it remains viable while also investing in long-range strike, advanced munitions, and resilient command and control,” Wilsbach said.

The proposal also funds the Air Force flying hour program at 1.1 million hours and provides $22.6 billion for weapon system sustainment in 147 programs.

How Will the DAF Budget Support Infrastructure & Space Operations?

The budget request directs $13.6 billion to facility sustainment, restoration and modernization, a 110 percent increase over current levels. Investments would support operational facilities, launch infrastructure and mission beddowns for next-generation air and space capabilities.

The proposed budget includes a 124 percent increase for the Space Force , which Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman said reflects the service’s expanding operational demands and the growing importance of space as a critical warfighting domain.

“The nation has long recognized the need for the Space Force to grow, but we are now seeing the demand to accelerate that growth,” Saltzman said.