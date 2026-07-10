The Army has signed a new strategy to transform its 23 depots, arsenals and plants

The Organic Industrial Base Integration Office has been formally designated to oversee enterprise-level modernization

Hadrian Automation will build an advanced manufacturing facility at Red River Army Depot

The U.S. Army is accelerating a comprehensive transformation of its organic industrial base , modernizing its network of 23 depots, arsenals and ammunition plants to strengthen readiness through advanced manufacturing, domestic production and infrastructure modernization, the service announced Wednesday.

How Is the Army Reshaping the Organic Industrial Base?

Army senior leaders approved the Organic Industrial Base Transformation Strategy in April, shifting the enterprise from a maintenance-focused organization to a strategically aligned, data-driven industrial network built to support modern warfare.

The strategy formally designates the Organic Industrial Base Integration Office to oversee enterprise-level modernization. It also introduces the Organic Industrial Base Operations Cell at Army Materiel Command headquarters to coordinate daily execution and facility improvements.

“The OIB is not just a set of facilities; it is a strategic weapon system,” said Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan , commanding general of Army Materiel Command. “And like every weapon system, it must be modernized, resourced, integrated and ready.”

The new strategy complements the Army’s 15-year modernization implementation plan , which invested more than $1 billion during fiscal year 2025 in projects such as robotic welding systems for the M1 Abrams production line, bomb production modernization and advanced manufacturing capabilities across multiple facilities.

What New Capabilities Are Supporting Army Readiness?

The Army is also expanding domestic production of small unmanned aircraft system components at Tobyhanna Army Depot and the Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center at Rock Island Arsenal to improve supply chain resilience and support soldier training and prototyping.

The service recently awarded Hadrian Automation a contract to establish an advanced manufacturing facility at Red River Army Depot. In addition, the Army conditionally selected four companies to develop critical mineral processing facilities at four Organic Industrial Base sites.