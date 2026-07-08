The National Science Foundation has launched Project Triad to advance the real-world uses of quantum technologies

The initiative is initially eyeing applications of quantum sensing, networking and computing in energy, healthcare, manufacturing and public safety

Project Triad’s three programs are the National Quantum Virtual Laboratory, NSF X-Labs and NSF Quantum+X

The National Science Foundation on Tuesday unveiled a new initiative designed to accelerate the transition of quantum technologies from research environments into operational systems supporting real-world applications.

Dubbed Project Triad, the effort will build a unified technology ecosystem by consolidating quantum sensing, networking and computing.

“Project Triad, in alignment with the executive order ‘Ushering in the Next Frontier of Quantum Innovation,’ continues NSF’s leading role in advancing innovation that improves American prosperity, quality of life, national security and creates jobs for American workers,” said Brian Stone, NSF chief of staff who currently performs the duties of director.

What Are the Potential Benefits of Project Triad?

The initiative is expected to support emerging applications across sectors including energy, healthcare, manufacturing and public safety. Potential use cases include navigation and secure communications for personnel located in environments without GPS or satellite services, improved detection of underground resources such as oil, gas and minerals, and advanced medical imaging capabilities to support personalized treatments.

What Are the Programs Under Project Triad?

Project Triad will be built around three interconnected NSF programs designed to support research, experimentation and industry adoption.

The National Quantum Virtual Laboratory will initially involve creating a central hub for quantum-related demonstration projects and services to advance transformative quantum systems. Known as NQVL, the program recently rounded its design department to nine teams, each of which are entitled to $4 million in grants over two years.

NSF X-Labs will support independent teams of researchers, engineers and businesspersons working on targeted scientific challenges. These efforts will focus on areas such as quantum interconnects and photonics, technologies considered important for transferring quantum information between devices.

NSF Quantum+X will engage with industry to identify practical applications and commercial opportunities in sectors such as biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, energy and finance.